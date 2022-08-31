Fans Want to See Carol Burnett Host 'SNL' (and Set a New Series Record in the Process!)

When Saturday Night Live asked Twitter users who they'd like to see host, a flood of fans suggested comedy icon Carol Burnett

By
Published on August 31, 2022 01:38 PM
Carol Burnett
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Carol Burnett could be coming to Saturday Night Live soon — if fans get their way.

The NBC comedy series asked Twitter who they'd like to see host, and an overwhelming amount of responses named the former Carol Burnett Show host as their pick.

If Burnett, 89, did host the series, she'd set the record for the show's oldest host in its 47-season run. Currently, Betty White holds the record as the oldest person to host. She was 88 the last time she took the SNL stage in 2010.

Fans reiterated that it's past due for Burnett to host the series, as she never has in her Hollywood career. Burnett appeared on SNL once as a quick, walk-on comedian during a 1985 episode hosted by Harry Anderson.

This fact hasn't slipped past fans. "Carol Burnett is 89 years old and has never hosted SNL," one fan tweeted, with over 41,000 likes. "NBC end this madness now."

carol burnett
Carol Burnett. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The outpouring of support went past just SNL viewers. Even comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted at the NBC show to endorse Burnett. "Guys, Carol Burnett. Come ON. Please?" he quote tweeted to the show.

Burnett has yet to respond to the widely-supported SNL nomination — and only time will tell if NBC actually has Burnett on stage in future seasons.

The comedian has a few projects in the works, including Apple TV+'s upcoming Mrs. American Pie comedy series, which she'll star in alongside SNL alum Kristen Wiig.

Saturday Night Live ended its 47th season in May — with a few key cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson, leaving the show behind. Season 48 is expected to premiere this fall on NBC, though no premiere date has been announced.

Another change will come to SNL's format. The show will no longer release episodes on Hulu — as it has in years past. Instead, new episodes of SNL will be available to stream on NBC's streaming service Peacock after they air, according to Deadline.

