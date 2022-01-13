A series of photos feature the set and cast filming season 2 of the HBO drama series Euphoria

Fans Think Tom Holland Is Peeking Behind Zendaya in Photos from Euphoria Set

Eagle-eyed fans believe they've spotted Tom Holland lurking behind Zendaya on the set of Euphoria.

Following the season 2 premiere, series star Siyon Foster posted a slideshow of behind-the-scene photos, one of which seems to show Holland, 25, in the background.

In the shot, costars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira snuggle up together as Zendaya, 25, throws up a peace sign behind them. Upon a closer look, a man is seen peeking around actress.

"IS THAT TOM HOLLAND?!" one social media user asked, as another wrote: "OMG TOM!!!"

"Tom wasn't lying that he visited the set a lot," said another fan. A different social media user said: "How cute Tom looks over Zendaya's shoulder."

Although it isn't certain that the man in question is Holland, the actor did reveal in a December interview with IMDb that he visited the set of the HBO series "at least 30 times."

Holland isn't expected to make an appearance, but Zendaya saw a missed opportunity for a cameo. "We should have tried to, like, Easter egg. Put you in there," she added in the IMDb conversation.

Holland responded: "I want to be in Euphoria!"

zendaya, tom holland Credit: Siyon Foster/Instagram

Holland and Zendaya do appear together in the Spider-Man film series. They first played potential love interests in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which premiered in 2017. Holland plays Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Zendaya portrays MJ.

The costars first began dating in 2017 while filming Homecoming, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Their romance was confirmed in 2021 and they were spotted kissing in July.

In November, Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during an interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland said.

Holland praised Zendaya, telling GQ she has been "instrumental" in his life over the past few years. The Euphoria actress also told the magazine that having others get a glimpse at her personal life is both "confusing and invasive."

Hoping to keep their private lives under wraps, Holland added that the pair will have a discussion about revealing details of their relationship when the time is right.