Fans React to Emotional Supergirl Series Finale: 'I'm Crying'

The final episode of Supergirl aired Tuesday night on The CW, but Melissa Benoist has already said she may take up the cape again

07/30/2021 Melissa Benoist is pictured in full costume on the set of 'Supergirl' in Vancouver, Canada.

Supergirl fans are saying goodbye.

The CW series aired its finale episode on Tuesday night after six seasons. The episode, titled "Kara," featured cameos from familiar faces Mon-El (Chris Wood), James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) to help Melissa Benoist's Supergirl in one final battle. Calista Flockhart also returned for a special appearance as Cat Grant.

The episode also celebrated an emotional wedding between characters Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai).

Tweets captured the emotions from fans who were excited to see the returning characters, and celebrate a marriage long in the making.

Some fans also expressed their sadness over the Supergirl cancellation after six seasons.

As its finale draws bittersweet feelings, the series has a lot to celebrate. It's been responsible for progressive firsts, from the same-sex marriage featured in the finale to the television introduction of the DC Arrowverse's first transgender superhero, Nia Nal.

Ahead of the finale episode, Benoist, 33, shared a heartfelt message of gratitude with fans on Instagram. "happy finale-ing to all tonight, from the Danvers sisters' couch to yours," she wrote.

"thank you to every incredible person who ever played a part, however big or small, in making this show tick. ♥️ we accomplished so much and I'm so proud of all of us," she continued. "thanks most of all to each and every one of you who saw us through and watched to the very end. hope you love how our story ends @supergirlcw."

Supergirl won't be seen on her own show again, but she may not be gone for good. Benoist has already spoken about reprising the role. "I know there probably will be opportunities to," she told Digital Spy in July.