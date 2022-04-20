The final episode of the ABC sitcom aired Tuesday night and fans were quick to express their heartbreak about having to say goodbye

Black-ish Praised for 'Paving the Way' in Emotional Fan Tributes After Series Finale: 'A TV Gem'

Fans are mourning the end of Black-ish.

The ABC sitcom aired its final episode on Tuesday night after an eight-year run. The finale was filled with emotional goodbyes, from the Johnsons leaving their Sherman Oaks home to Dre's parents, Pops and Ruby, also moving out of the residence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fans shared their own emotional reactions to the highly-anticipated finale, expressing their appreciation for the groundbreaking show that gave many a TV family they could see themselves in.

"Heck of a run for #Blackish. I'll miss the show for sure," wrote one fan.

"Beautifully written! Love, love this show. Can't believe we watched those kids grow up too! Time flies" added another person.

"I grew up watching shows like Family Matters, Parenthood, The Fresh Prince among other shows. Let me say it's been so great to see a show like @blackishabc showcasing black excellence and a strong black family has been amazing. Gonna miss it #blackish" tweeted someone else.

"Devastated that #Blackish is over, but what a perfect ending to an amazing show," wrote another user.

"I'm going to miss this show thank you for all the great episodes & seasons #blackish" someone else's tweet read.

"Watching the #Blackish final episodes and honestly thank you. Thank you for proving that Black entertainment doesn't have to be painful. Thank you for paving the way for shows like Abbott and Grand Crew," wrote one viewer.

"The joy that this family brought me for 8 years cant be summed in 280 characters. So incredibly grateful to have been present for this show. A TV gem #blackish" added someone else.

While saying goodbye to the show has left fans upset, its eight-year run provided many with the chance to see themselves portrayed on screen for the first time.

"I think what we created changed my life in that we really changed the landscape of modern prime time television," Tracee Ellis Ross, who played Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, told PEOPLE earlier this month. "I do think we opened a pathway for television that is more reflective of who we are as human beings."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sitcom tackled a variety of serious topics during its run, including racism and police brutality. Miles Brown, who started on the show as a 9-year-old, told PEOPLE it was an "honor" to be part of a show that tackled these kinds of real-world issues.

"For us to kind of be able to be the voice for a lot of communities that wish TV shows talked about … things that go on in this world that people don't really want to talk about on TV, it's an honor to be a part of something so special to you, to my community, to other peoples that are able to watch it and say, 'Hey, this reminds me of myself,'" Brown, 17, said at the series finale event at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The announcement that the eighth season would be the series' last came earlier this month, but not all the Johnson family members were ready for its end.

"I want to go on," star Anthony Anderson said at the show's PaleyFest panel. "I think we have more stories to tell. I think the audience wants to see more. But all good things must come to an end."

He also appeared on Friday's episode of Good Morning America and shared that he's hoping for a Johnson family reunion. "I've already planted the seed," he told George Stephanopolous. "I would like to do it as a movie and not a television show, and do a Johnson family vacation."