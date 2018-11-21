Kim Kardashian West is here to help you land a job.

Superfan Chris Sumlin — a grad student at Boston University and “aspiring TV writer” according to his Twitter bio — recently revealed that after adding a mention of a social media interaction he had with West to his resume, he was asked to come in on three separate job interviews.

“Y’all I added that @KimKardashian retweeted my graduate school paper on my resume and I’ve already booked THREE job interviews in less than a week,” Sumlin wrote. “This woman’s influence is helping me secure a bag.”

Y’all I added that @KimKardashian retweeted my graduate school paper on my resume and I’ve already booked THREE job interviews in less than a week. This woman’s influence is helping me secure a bag. 😂🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/uKg15YXVdz — Chris Sumlin (@ChrisSumlin) November 20, 2018

The added line reads: “Retweeted by Kim Kardashian West for impressive work in graduate school.”

Given how avid the KarJenner fans are, his exciting news unsurprisingly went viral. That prompted the KKW Beauty mogul herself to respond to his tweet, “Good luck! I hope you get the jobs!”

Some of Sumlin’s followers were quick to point out that his impressive job history could’ve played a role. He worked at Turner Broadcasting Systems and was an intern at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

But that didn’t stop Sumlin from adding another update about his ongoing interactions with the reality star to his resume.

“Oh y’all already know I had to add that @KimKardashian wished me luck on my job search. I’m definitely gonna get hired now,” he captioned a picture of his resume showing the update, “Wished good luck on job search by Kim Kardashian West on Twitter, gaining over 17,000 reactions to the tweet.”

Oh y’all already know I had to add that @KimKardashian wished me luck on my job search. I’m definitely gonna get hired now. pic.twitter.com/iSUzjsvE7B — Chris Sumlin (@ChrisSumlin) November 20, 2018

Kardashian West’s influence extends to humanitarian causes, too. She and husband Kanye West recently made two separate $200,000 donations — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation — in the wake of the wildfires ravaging the state.

Fortunately, the couple’s home was saved thanks to the first responders.

“We were lucky … We were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did,” she said. “Our house is right on the end of a big park. The whole park had caught fire, so if our house went, than every other house would go … We’re so grateful … Honestly, we couldn’t do it without them.”