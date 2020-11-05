The Keatons Are Back! Family Ties Cast to Reunite in Support of The Actor's Fund

The Keaton family is back!

On Tuesday, the cast of Family Ties will reunite on the daily series Stars in the House to reminisce about their time on the beloved sitcom, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the reunion — held in support of The Actors Fund — will feature multiple original cast members, including Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin "Skippy" Handelman), and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore).

"We're so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor's bills," Rudetsky and Wesley said in a statement. "We're overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday's all-day 'Vote-a-thon' broadcast."

"During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call 'comfort TV,' those TV shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy," the co-hosts continued. "Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!"

The stars of Family Ties, which aired from 1982-89, are among the many casts that have been brought together by Rudetsky and Wesley to share stories and help raise money for The Actors Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other casts that have reunited on Stars in the House include Night at the Museum, Scandal, Knots Landing, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, 30 Rock and Desperate Housewives and more.

Image zoom Family Ties | Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Stars in the House, which kicked off in March, is a daily series that features stage and screen actors singing or performing live plays (from home) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.