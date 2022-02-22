Family Reunion's Jaida Benjamin Found 'Unharmed' in Los Angeles After Actress Was Reported Missing

PEOPLE confirms actress Jaida Benjamin, known for roles on Family Reunion and Insecure, was found days after she was reported missing

Actress Jaida Benjamin has been found days after she was reported missing.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Benjamin, 27, was found on Tuesday. She was discovered at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, which is located within Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood. Her family has since been notified.

Further details, including why she initially went missing, have not yet been revealed.

Benjamin was reported missing on Saturday after she was last seen in Studio City at 6:30 p.m. PT. In a now-deleted tweet, the LAPD posted a flyer with details of her missing person case.

Benjamin's mother, JoCinda, shared the flyer on Instagram alongside a heartbreaking statement.

"Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post," JoCinda wrote. "My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe. 💔."

Benjamin's aunt, Jihan Johnston, said the actress was found "unharmed."

"Jaida has been found, unharmed and reunited with family," Johnston wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you for all the sharing, reporting and prayers!"

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Benjamin's mother said the star is "resting and being evaluated for treatment at this time."

"She was located last night at 2:30 a.m. We are overjoyed and relieved! The stress has been out of this world," JoCinda added. "I wouldn't wish this amount of anguish on any parent or loved one. The country needs to do its due diligence to take better care of those battling mental illness. There's too much red tape to go through just to get immediate assistance and support."

Benjamin primarily built up her acting résumé with TV roles, including on Disney Channel shows Liv and Maddie, Austin & Ally and Stuck in the Middle. She has also made appearances on Family Reunion, Insecure and the Mad About You revival.

Earlier this month, Benjamin's mother revealed that the pair have chosen to take a break from the entertainment industry.

"In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, combined with our own mental health concerns, Jaida and I have decided to take a much-needed hiatus from the entertainment industry," the statement on Instagram read. "[My company] Momager On-Set will continue to provide consulting and permit support, however, guardian and transportation service will be limited."