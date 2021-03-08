Family Reunion Will Feature 3 Real Housewives Guest Stars in the New Season — Watch the Trailer!

Family Reunion part 3 is almost here!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new eight-episode season of the Netflix sitcom, which will premiere April 5 on the streaming service.

"As your parent, it is my job to make sure that you have a good education so that you can get a good job and eventually your own place," Cocoa McKellen (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) tells daughter Jade (Talia Jackson) in the new trailer.

"Yeah somebody's got to break the cycle," quips Cocoa's mother-in-law M'Dear (Loretta Devine).

"God is never gonna give you more than you can handle," she later tells son Moz, played by Anthony Alabi, who replies, "He's cutting it awfully close."

Family Reunion follows the McKellans, a multi-generational Black family living in Georgia. The series is written by an all-Black writing staff, "who've carefully woven their diverse experiences into a cultural quilt of comedy, current events, and an understanding of what it means to be Black in America today, as well as in the past," creator/showrunner Meg DeLoatch said in a release.

In part 3, the family grapples with comprehending death, financial insecurity, the awkwardness of discussing race with non-Black friends and fighting gentrification after discovering the importance of knowing their history.

PEOPLE can also exclusively reveal that the upcoming season will feature a slate of famous guest stars — including three members of the Real Housewives franchise. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett will all make appearances in the show.

The trailer briefly teases the Housewives' appearances, showing Cocoa appearing on a show to promote her new line, "C by Cocoa."

"Thank you so much for inviting me on your show to promote C by Cocoa," she tells Moore before drama ensues and the clip cuts to Glanville yelling, "It should be called cheap by Cocoa."

In addition to the Bravo reality stars, this season's guests include Anika Noni Rose, Mark Curry, Tahj Mowry, Bruce Bruce, Kelly Perine, Willie Gault, Bella Podaras and Ariel Martin.