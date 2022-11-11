'Family Karma' 's Vishal and Richa 'Party Down' in Extravagant Mexican Wedding: 'Take Notes Bollywood'

Vishal and Richa's wedding procession is a party unlike any other as they ditch the traditional Baraat for a dueling water entrance

By
Published on November 11, 2022 11:00 AM

The second part of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's extravagant Cancun wedding is almost here!

PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at Sunday night's episode of Family Karma showing the next phase of the multi-day celebration — and it includes two boats, hundreds of cheering loved ones and, of course, more partying. The clip explains the concept of the Baraat, or traditionally, the groom's wedding entrance. Oftentimes, the men are seen riding horses or elephants into their venue, while the women don't participate with nearly as much energy.

The couple decided to change this tradition, adding Richa, 35, and her friends and family to the celebration. And there will be no animals — instead, they'll ride in on "dueling" boats.

FAMILY KARMA -- Pictured: (l-r) Richa Sadana, Vishal Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo

"Richa's like f--- that," Vishal, 35, explains of traditionally being excluded from the extravagant entrance, "'I want to be celebrated, too. So, we're having a dueling Baraat."

The two riverboats carry the bride and groom (separately, of course) as everyone with them dances. On the shore, their friends and family dance and cheer as Vishal and Richa make their way down the river — eventually joining their guests as one big party.

And the procession into the wedding ceremony itself sure won't be any more subdued. "All right, we're gonna continue the party all the way down to the ceremony," an announcer says. The dancing continues, as does the music. Colored smoke sticks release fogs of pigment above them.

"Take notes, Bollywood," Vishal says. "Richa and Vishal are in the house."

FAMILY KARMA -- Pictured: (l-r) Richa Sadana, Vishal Parvani
Monica Schipper/Bravo

Richa and Vishal's wedding took place this past January in Cancun. It came as a surprise to many, as the couple had recently called off their engagement. During the Family Karma season 2 finale, Vishal got down on one knee for a second time and asked Richa to be his wife.

After their wedding, Vishal told PEOPLE: "There were some, I think, fundamental problems between me and her that we had to really dig deep and find out if we can move forward or not," he said. "I think it culminated when I realized that, yeah, we can move forward, is when I re-proposed to her and surprised her with a mariachi band in the bathroom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The second part of Vishal and Richa's wedding will air on Family Karma Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Family Karma
'Family Karma' Stars Find Their 'Perfect Bollywood Ending' in Wedding-Filled Season 3 Trailer
Family Karma
Why 'Family Karma' 's Vishal Parvani 'Re-Proposed' to Richa Sadana Before Their Traditional Wedding
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
Scheana Shay wedding
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg in Aruba
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton attend the switch on of Bulgari's iconic Serpenti Christmas lights at its flagship boutique with a star studded party in conjunction with Save The Children, on November 12, 2021 in London, England
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline