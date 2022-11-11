'Family Karma' 's Vishal and Richa 'Party Down' in Extravagant Mexican Wedding: 'Take Notes Bollywood'

The second part of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's extravagant Cancun wedding is almost here!

PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at Sunday night's episode of Family Karma showing the next phase of the multi-day celebration — and it includes two boats, hundreds of cheering loved ones and, of course, more partying. The clip explains the concept of the Baraat, or traditionally, the groom's wedding entrance. Oftentimes, the men are seen riding horses or elephants into their venue, while the women don't participate with nearly as much energy.

The couple decided to change this tradition, adding Richa, 35, and her friends and family to the celebration. And there will be no animals — instead, they'll ride in on "dueling" boats.

"Richa's like f--- that," Vishal, 35, explains of traditionally being excluded from the extravagant entrance, "'I want to be celebrated, too. So, we're having a dueling Baraat."

The two riverboats carry the bride and groom (separately, of course) as everyone with them dances. On the shore, their friends and family dance and cheer as Vishal and Richa make their way down the river — eventually joining their guests as one big party.

And the procession into the wedding ceremony itself sure won't be any more subdued. "All right, we're gonna continue the party all the way down to the ceremony," an announcer says. The dancing continues, as does the music. Colored smoke sticks release fogs of pigment above them.

"Take notes, Bollywood," Vishal says. "Richa and Vishal are in the house."

Richa and Vishal's wedding took place this past January in Cancun. It came as a surprise to many, as the couple had recently called off their engagement. During the Family Karma season 2 finale, Vishal got down on one knee for a second time and asked Richa to be his wife.

After their wedding, Vishal told PEOPLE: "There were some, I think, fundamental problems between me and her that we had to really dig deep and find out if we can move forward or not," he said. "I think it culminated when I realized that, yeah, we can move forward, is when I re-proposed to her and surprised her with a mariachi band in the bathroom."

The second part of Vishal and Richa's wedding will air on Family Karma Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.