Why Family Karma's Vishal Parvani 'Re-Proposed' to Richa Sadana Before Their Traditional Wedding

The entire cast of Bravo's Family Karma was down in Cancun to watch Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana tie the knot only months after they broke up

Talk about a surprise wedding!

Fans of Bravo's Family Karma may have been shocked to see Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana tie the knot in a traditional Indian wedding last weekend after they broke off their first engagement only a short time ago.

But Parvani, 35, did everything he could to win Sadana, 35, back — and that included getting down on one knee yet again, which everyone saw in the season 2 finale that aired on July 28. Luckily, the wedding itself happened rather quickly!

"I did re-propose to Richa, because she did give me back the ring, and there was a lot of issues that we had to work out amongst each other before we could move forward," Parvani told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview after the wedding. "There were some, I think, fundamental problems between me and her that we had to really dig deep and find out if we can move forward or not. I think it culminated when I realized that, yeah, we can move forward, is when I re-proposed to her and surprised her with a mariachi band in the bathroom."

However, the second proposal has made things a lot different for the couple. Parvani has been open about his struggles to get along with Sadana's mother and admitted to putting in a lot of time in therapy to help get the couple to a place to finally say "I do."

"It's really easy to give up in this generation," Sadana told PEOPLE. "Everybody in our generation just gives up over simple inconveniences. I mean, we could have given up multiple times with family issues. Being on a TV show doesn't make a relationship easy. Distance doesn't make it easy. We had a lot going against us, but I think we had to learn to not let things faze us. We had to constantly stay focused on each other, and we lost sight of that for a little while."

The Mexican-themed proposal must've sparked some magic into the wedding itself, as the couple held a traditional Indian celebration — even though it wasn't Sadana's first choice of a destination wedding.

"I did want to get married in India," the groom told PEOPLE. "We were big fans of wanting to go to Jaipur, where all the palaces are. I think that was always our idea, and obviously, pandemic world, it's hard for us to get to India, but we love Cancun and we love the beach," the bride shared. "It was honestly an easy choice, because it was actually our planner that suggested it, with Shaadi Destinations. Honestly, we took a tour of many resorts over there and just fell in love," added Parvani.

The couple partied with the cast of Family Karma all weekend long and although there's no confirmation on season 3, several super-fans spotted cameras in the background of photos.

But with all their favorite people in attendance, it was hard for the newlyweds to pick the highlight of their nuptials.

"Honestly, from the start to the finish, everything exceeded expectations, my wildest expectations. I always wanted a big fat Indian wedding, and that's just what I got," Parvani said. "We really found the most wonderful, amazing team, that all we had to do was just show up and put our clothes on, and they even helped us undress too, so it was super, super easy."