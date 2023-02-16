'Family Karma' : Amrit's Mom Tearfully Apologizes to His Fiancé Nicholas Ahead of Their Wedding

Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos's wedding weekend gets off to tearful start on Sunday's Family Karma.

PEOPLE has an exclusive, extended First Look at the episode, which features an emotional sit-down between the couple and Amrit's parents Lavina and Suresh.

Their point of conflict stems from a comment Lavina made earlier, when she said the festivities "didn't feel like a wedding weekend" — something Amrit tells his mom "kind of hurt us."

Nicholas is particularly affected by the comment. "This is a real wedding," he tells her. "As a gay person, it often feels like you are battling the world for your existence; for you to feel like you are worthy and you're enough. And it takes a long time to accept that. It's hard, because, it's like, 'I'm lacking in something. 'And you just don't feel like people always have you back."

He goes on to explain that his self-doubt is only illuminated by the decision to have a traditional Indian wedding.

"Planning an Indian wedding has played up a million insecurities in that this right here isn't enough," he says. "And the traditions that you want to bring to this wedding play up all of those insecurities because at the core of it, this wedding is about Amrit and me. You want to bring these traditions that, I'm sorry — my parents aren't on board with this wedding on the same level you are. It becomes aggravating and it's really triggering for me."

Nicholas Kouchoukos and Amrit Kapai.

Lavina doesn't taken Nicholas' concerns in vain. "I didn't mean it that way," she immediately tells her future son-in-law." I was so enjoying the dinner with your parents. I was in fact saying it in a very positive way because I was not stressed. I felt like I'm on a vacation, sitting and enjoying our dinner, you know? I meant it that way. I didn't really mean anything."

She then asks Nicholas, "When have I ever made you feel like you're not loved by us?" Nicholas points to the moment she had told her husband "'I'm not as excited about this" after hearing Amrit was going to propose to Nicholas last season.

"You know how you want me to be honest. You didn't think your parents are struggling with it?" Lavina tells Nicholas. "You think I also wasn't struggling with it in the beginning?"

"And haven't we accepted you and loved you?" she says. "What about all the good things I've done and the good things I've said. Is that not considered?"

Amrit Kapai's parents, Suresh and Lavina Kapai.

Soon, the tears start flowing from Lavina, as she pleads for forgiveness from Nicholas.

"I'm sorry, I didn't mean to," she says, after Nicholas tells her he felt as if she was hinting "something was missing" from his relationship with her son. "I said it in a very positive way. I was enjoying with your parents. I promise you."

"You know I love you to the moon and back. I've accepted you," she adds. "I need to ask for your forgiveness if I've made you feel that [I didn't] in any way. I wanted this to be an amazing time. ... When Amrit was a kid, he always wanted a big wedding and I always wanted that for him and for you. You know we've accepted you; we love you more than anything."

Family Karma. Bravo

When Amrit tells his mom he recognizes "all of us are not perfect," Lavina only continues to open her heart to Nicholas. "I know your emotions are really riding high. I know it's too overwhelming for you. I know that, but I just don't want to walk on eggshells with our relationship. I don't want to be thinking, 'Am I saying the right thing, am I saying the wrong thing?' "

"I'm not going to be weighting and measuring my words and steps with you," she says, calling Nicholas her third son. "Amrit's love is my love. That's the bottom line. We love you for who you are."

Suresh agrees. "Both of you are my children and I will do the damndest to protect them from anything in the world, even giving up my life if I have to," he says. "For you and even for him."

Family Karma. Bravo

Her words seem to provide comfort for Nicholas, who immediately forgives his soon-to-be in-laws. "It was a miscommunication," he says, after hugging Lavina. "It was a misunderstanding, on my behalf."

"I've built up this relationship with Lavina and Suresh over 10 years," he tells the audience in confessional. "I love them deeply, and I know that they love me deeply. We're moving the needle forward more than we are moving it back."

Amrit shares similar sentiment. "It's not easy to see my mom beak down like that, but I think it's important and healthy for everyone to be open and honest with each other," he says. "If my mom gets to be honest with the conversations she's had with my dad about this relationship, Nicholas gets to be honest as well."

Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos.

Viewers will get to see the rest of Amrit and Nicholas's wedding play out on Family Karma.

The two officially tied the knot in April 2022 during a multi-day affair at The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia. Their celebrations including a number of traditional Indian wedding elements, something Amrit's mom says on Sunday's episode she wanted the pair to have for their special day to show that gay couples too could have similar celebrations as straight couples.

"We want your dreams to come true," she explains. "If we don't set examples, who is going to?"

Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.