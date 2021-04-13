Family Karma Teases New Drama, New Relationships and New Cast Members in Season 2 Trailer
The reality show, which follows nine young Indian American friends, returns to Bravo on June 2
Family Karma season 2 is almost here!
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for the Bravo show's second season, in which cast members Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel and Vishal Parvani all return for more fun — and more drama.
In addition to the returning stars, new cast members Dillon Patel and Rish Karam join the group of young Indian American friends balancing their vibrant social lives with the pressures put upon them by their tight-knit families.
The trailer opens with the cast celebrating Diwali — and a suggestion that Brian's "Diwali wish" is to get married this year after things didn't work out between him and girlfriend Monica.
"I didn't say that!" Brian insists, before it's revealed that he has a new girlfriend — also named Monica.
Anisha, meanwhile, is grappling with the decision to freeze her eggs as her parents question why she doesn't get married and have children now.
"How long will you wait?" her dad asks. "Another 40 years?"
"Everyone says, 'Oh Anisha, you're not married, you have evil eye,'" she later says, while her mom adds: "You have to get rid of any negative energy."
RHOBH Season 11 Trailer Addresses Erika Girardi's Rocky Divorce from Tom — 'I Am Not a Liar'
Elsewhere in the trailer, things between Amrit and his boyfriend Nicholas are getting serious, but coming out as gay to his elder family members gets in the way of him truly settling down.
"Is he going to propose soon?" someone asks his mom, who replies, "We have to tell my mom first."
"Coming out, it's terrifying," Amrit says.
"In India, they are shunned," his mom adds.
Finally, however, Amrit sits down with his grandmother, telling her, "There's one thing I have to tell you about me."
The upcoming season of Family Karma promises no shortage of drama between the cast members and their families. At the end of the trailer, Vishal's mother, Reshma, feuds with the other aunties and storms out of a gathering.
Bali follows her out and, after asking if Reshma is okay, insists on a producer taking her mic off.
"Okay, get this mic off me. Get the mic off me — I want it off. Somebody, anybody?" she says as the clip comes to a dramatic close.
Family Karma season 2 will premiere with a supersized episode on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET.
