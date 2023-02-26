'Family Karma' 's Anisha Ramakrishna Secretly Marries Dr. Anand Tarpara in Intimate Miami Ceremony

After months of keeping her wedding a secret, Family Karma's Anisha Ramakrishna reveals she's married.

The Bravo star, 38, and Dr. Anand Tarpara, 36, exchanged vows on Oct. 8 in front of 20 guests at her parent's home in Miami.

"I wanted an auspicious day, and we have Diwali in our Indian culture," Ramakrishna tells PEOPLE of her wedding date. "It's kind of our new year. Oct. 8 is the start of the year for us and all good things in Hinduism. We wanted to just get married versus plan this huge wedding and then we're just delaying it for another year. When you're older, I think it's different. It's more about the marriage, not necessarily the wedding."

For their wedding, the duo wanted to celebrate their own way.

"We didn't get to do the whole five-day Indian thing for our wedding because of our schedules," says Ramakrishna, who splits her time between the east coast and Scottsdale, Arizona, where her husband works. "My parents were livid, his parents were livid. I think they still are."

But Ramakrishna adds that she and her husband did incorporate some traditions into their special day.

"We did a traditional Indian Puja, which is a ritual with the prayers and the priest," she says. "I also did henna on my hands. We had a Mehndi Day. I think there's just two things I didn't do, which is the welcome dance, a Sangeet and the Haldi, which is where you put the turmeric all over your body. I just did it in a very closed setting."

Ramakrishna and Tarpara first met online during the winter of 2021 while she was living in New York and he was based in Philadelphia. During their first date, they walked around Manhattan, went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and had Thai food for dinner before ending the evening with slices of pizza.

"It was the perfect winter first date," she says. "We ended up at East Village Pizza. That's a special place for us, and pizza's been a thing in our relationship."

After eight months of dating, the pair moved in together, but their schedules became so chaotic with work that they decided to plan their April 2022 engagement. Despite mapping out the proposal, it didn't pan out the way the Currently Cringing podcast host had hoped.

"I wanted him to propose at East Village Pizza which is where we had our first date. He ended up proposing on a friend's rooftop, and I was livid. Right after, I went to East Village Pizza."

After Tarpara popped the question, they began wedding prep right away.

"If you find the right person, you just want to celebrate with your close friends, and at that point, we didn't know who was available and it was just too much planning that we couldn't do in a short amount of time," she says. "We kept it with just our immediate family and very few friends."

In the days leading up to their nuptials, Ramakrishna, who is also an aspiring comedian, didn't have much time to see her wedding dress ahead of the their ceremony.

"It was just a hectic week because I was in Turkey the week before my wedding hosting a girl's trip," Ramakrishna shares. "I actually didn't see my wedding dress until two days before my wedding. I had seen videos and footage, but given my schedule in the past year, I've been on a plane every other week. I think it's stunning. It's everything I dreamed of."

Ramakrishna adds that her other half will remain out of the spotlight.

"He is very private, and the show's my thing," she explains. "It's something I signed up for. I can only hope viewers and the audience respect that and understand not everyone signs up for this. It's all fun and games when you're single and you meet someone awesome and they don't want to be on the show, then that's not a deal-breaker for me. In fact, if someone wanted to be on the show, I think I'd be concerned."

Now that they're officially husband and wife, the couple are enjoying newlywed bliss while they plan a big celebration this spring and think about starting a family in the next couple years.

"We're flex on kids," Ramakrishna says. "Thankfully, I froze my eggs, so I am not ready to have a child yet, if I'm going to be honest with you. I just want to enjoy this time traveling and doing things, just us, and maybe if I were to have one, it's not going to be for another two years, like 2024."

Family Karma's season 3 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.