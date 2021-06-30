“How do I even tell her? What’s ‘gay’ in Hindi?” Amrit says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Family Karma

Family Karma: Amrit Wrestles with Coming Out to His Grandma as He Prepares to Propose to Nicholas

Family Karma's Amrit Kapai is ready to take his relationship to the next level.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of the Bravo series, Bali Chainani invites Amrit jewelry shopping, where he reveals that he's preparing to propose to longtime boyfriend Nicholas.

"So it's funny that we're actually at a jewelry place because I wanted to talk to you about Nicholas," Amrit says, to which Bali excitedly whispers, "Are you proposing?"

"I am," Amrit, 34, replies.

"Nicholas and I, we've been through so much together, we did the whole coming out thing, we did the whole first boyfriend thing and he is my anchor," he adds to the cameras. "I've tried to picture life without him but I just can't, you know, some things are just meant to be."

"I told Vishal already obviously," Amrit then tells Bali, as a clip plays of him talking to fellow cast member Vishal Parvani.

"Nicholas and I are going to take it to the next step soon," he tells Vishal, later adding to Bali, "He would have castrated me if I told you before him."

Amid the excitement of an upcoming engagement, however, Amrit must also consider how he will come out as gay to his granmother, the matriarch of the family.

"What about Nani? I know that's important to tell her," asks Bali.

"Obviously if I propose, my Nani's going to feel disrespected. I'm going to tell her," he says. "How do I even tell her? What's 'gay' in Hindi?"

"You don't have to say it, say 'Nani I love him, and this is who I want to marry' and I think you'll be pleasantly surprised with her reaction," Bali advises.

"Maybe she's right, you know, maybe she'll celebrate like she celebrated all of her other grandchildren," Amrit says in his confessional. "Everyone was so happy when my brother proposed and Nani was just thrilled, why shouldn't she celebrate me?"