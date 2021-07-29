Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Mourns the Loss of His Grandmother: 'Rest Peacefully, My Angel'

In an Instagram post announcing her death, the Bravo star reflected on recently coming out as gay to his grandma

Family Karma's Amrit Kapai is mourning the loss of his grandma, whom he called Nani.

The Bravo star, 34, announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, reflecting on his decision to come out to her as gay shortly before her death.

"I recently came out to my Nani," he began in the caption alongside several photos of her. "She passed away this morning. I'll always wonder if I did the right thing."

He continued, "Towards the end, my Nani must've felt so insignificant. If only I could explain to her, 'Nani, you were far from insignificant. You are the Goliath that I will always love and remember. Even this last chapter of your incredible life will have a lasting impact on so many people. We will celebrate you, your love, and your kindness for years to come.'"

"Rest peacefully, my angel," Kapai concluded. "I hope I never caused you any sadness 💔"

His Family Karma costars supported him in the comments, with Vishal Parvani writing, "So sorry brother. Nani was the strongest woman 🙏🙏"

"You brought her nothing but joy and then made her everyone's Nani," Bali Chainani added. "And she is now your forever angel. Love you. ✨✨"

During the most recent season of Family Karma, Kapai wrestled with whether or not to come out to his grandma as he prepared to propose to longtime boyfriend Nicholas, but ultimately decided to have the conversation.

He opened up about the moment on PeopleTV's Reality Check, sharing that "it went as well as it could."

"It's one of those moments in life that you sort of just blackout while you're having the conversation — the words are coming out of your mouth and you're just, there's so much going on," he said. "At one point, I didn't realize the cameras were even there because all I'm focused on is her face and trying to select the words."

Kapai continued, "I had so many barriers, I had a 94-year-old woman from India whose English is not the greatest, whose hearing is not the greatest and then I'm not trying to explain to her that I'm hungry, I'm trying to explain to her that I'm gay."

He later added that he eventually "saw her coming around," but wouldn't have been able to have the conversation without the support of his parents and his uncle, who were also present.