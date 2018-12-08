Family Guy Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher's Character Angela 2 Years After Actress' Death

Family Guy is saying its final farewell to Carrie Fisher.

On Sunday, Fox’s animated hit series will eulogize Fisher’s character Angela and, ultimately, the actress, who died in December 2016 at age 60 of a cardiac arrest. “Who could turn the world on with a smile? Angela,” Peter Griffin says during his eulogy at a funeral held on a rainy day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with references to several well-known theme songs, including Friends and Cheers, Peter reveals Angela died “doing what she loved: Swimming less than 20 minutes after eating.”

Describing her as “fearless, spontaneous and honest,” Peter’s final words about Angela seemingly had everything to do with Fisher. “She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess,” he said.

RELATED: Carrie Fisher to Appear in Next Star Wars via ‘Unseen Footage’ with Billie Lourd’s Blessing

Carrie Fisher; Family Guy's Angela Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Fox

Fisher lent her voice for many episodes, but her final Family Guy cameo was in the “Don’t Be a Dickens at Christmas” episode, which aired on Dec. 10, 2017, a year after Fisher’s death.

“It’s very much intended and a respectful goodbye to both the character of Angela and also Carrie Fisher,” Family Guy executive producer Steve Callaghan told Entertainment Weekly.

“Peter has a speech in there where he’s talking about Angela, but we the audience know that he’s also quite deliberately talking about Carrie Fisher,” Callaghan said. “It’s not like the entire episode is about Angela’s departure, but it does introduce Peter’s new bosses that then sets the stage for what the episode is about.”

The Dec. 9 episode, titled “Pawtucket Pete,” will focus on Peter’s new bosses at the brewery, Bert and Sheila, played by Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash.

Family Guy airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox.