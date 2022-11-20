Entertainment TV 'Family Guy' Cast Reminisces Over Iconic Series as It Hits 400 Episodes: 'Greatest Gig on the Planet' The long-running adult animation series will air its 40th episode on Fox Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Lanae Brody Lanae Brody Instagram Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 20, 2022 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television The cast of Family Guy has plenty to celebrate. The long-running animated series will air its milestone 400th episode on Fox Sunday night. Titled "Get Stewie," the episode sees Stewie Griffin "in public disgrace after a popstar unleashes her fan base on him for a benign comment," a description of the episode reads. Elsewhere, Griffin family patriarch Peter Griffin "gets lap band surgery and enjoys the merriment of excess skin." Ahead of the big premiere, the star-studded voice cast spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about what it means to them for the series to reach 400 episodes. For Mila Kunis, she's just "so happy for this job." "This is the greatest gig on the planet," said Kunis, who voices Meg Griffin, at the Family Guy 400th Celebration at the Fox Studios Lot in Los Angeles. "I think I said this — you can find this quote — for 20 years, 'I'm so grateful for this job.' I love everybody here." Seth MacFarlane Surprises Young Fan with Cerebral Palsy with a Tour of Family Guy Studios After 400 episodes airing across 21 seasons, it's hard for Seth MacFarlane — series creator and voice actor for several of the show's primary characters — to pick a favorite joke that's been told over the years. "I'd have to sit here for about an hour and think. I'd have to get online and just relive it all," said MacFarlane, 49. "This is really sad. I can't think of one. There's so many. That's like saying what's your favorite song of all time, of any genre? Who can answer that?" JC Olivera/PictureGroup for 20th Television Seth Green, who voices Chris Griffin, thinks it's "crazy" that they've come this far. The series, which premiered in 1999, was originally canceled by Fox in 2002 after three seasons. But when it gained cult popularity, the network decided to revived the series. In the meantime, Green is looking forward to celebrating the 400th episode milestone. "I got a pretty good knack for absorbing moments as they happen and not over-processing them, I guess. It's pretty crazy," said the actor, 48. "I'm definitely taking in the fact that this is the longest job I've ever had. How rare it is to have anything last this long with 21 seasons? That's very unlikely." Green added, "Also, the history of our show. Having been here the whole time, it's also pretty unlikely. So I'm grateful for all of that. I like doing it, so I'm just enjoying it as much as I can." As for his favorite moment over the years, Green said it's "always the coolest" when they get to do live shows in front of fans. "There's been a few ticketed shows where we're actually doing a stage reading of it with video and everything. That's really cool," he recalled. "Sometimes just at Comic-Con San Diego, because the fans are all there and those are the best moments because you're just in the booth by yourself. You don't really have any way to gauge if people are laughing at it or anything like that." FOX As for Alex Borstein, who voices Lois Griffin, she quipped that reaching 400 episodes "means job security." "It really does. It's been an amazing, amazing, amazing run, and it's like family," said The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress, 51. "I haven't seen lot of these people for a couple years now [because of the COVID-19 pandemic]. We were so separated, and this is going to be a really fun reunion once I get in there. It's an unusual situation in Hollywood to have a family that stays together." The Simpsons Will Explain How They've Predicted Several Future Events in Upcoming Season 34 Episode Given that the show has now gone on for more than two decades, its longevity going forward is a question for many longtime fans. Borstein, however, would "of course" continue working on the show as long as she can. "If the show stays on, I'm there. These scripts, every time I read them, I still laugh," she shared. "For me, that's the defining factor. If there's three out loud laughs per script, that's golden, because especially when you work in comedy, you usually don't laugh out loud. So for me, I'm in." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Family Guy airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.