Family Guy Pokes Fun at the College Admissions Scandal with Hilarious Emmys Ad: 'We've Earned This'

Family Guy is using its latest Emmys For Your Consideration advert to poke fun at the college admissions scandal.

The ad features the cartoon faces of Stewie, Peter, Lois, Brian, Chris and Meg superimposed over the faces of a crew team mid-row.

“For Your Emmy Consideration,” the ad reads in University of Southern California colors. “We’ve earned this. Family Guy Class of 2019.”

The ad is a direct reference to the college admissions scandal, in which actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, J. Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the college as crew team recruits at the USC even though neither of them row crew.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The couple pled not guilty in April after turning down a plea deal because it included jail time.

A source told PEOPLE last week that Loughlin “still believes she did the right thing by rejecting a guilty plea. She is a fighter.”

Conversely, actress Felicity Huffman pled guilty to the charges against her and said in court that she “betrayed” her daughter with a scheme to doctor her SAT scores.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” the former Desperate Housewives star, 56, said in her statement pleading guilty. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

While Huffman will not receive sentencing until September, prosecutors have recommended four months of prison and $20,000 in fines. Loughlin and Giannulli face up to 20 years in prison on each charge against them if convicted. A trial date has not yet been set for the couple.

Family Guy has been nominated for a whopping 25 Emmy Awards and has won seven, including creator Seth MacFarlane taking home the award for Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance in 2000, 2016 and 2017.