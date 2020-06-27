Family Guy's Mike Henry Says He'll No Longer Voice Cleveland Brown Character

"I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color," Mike Henry said in a statement

Family Guy voice actor Mike Henry is stepping down from his role as Cleveland Brown.

Henry, 54, announced his departure on his social media accounts on Friday, saying in a statement, "It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Henry has provided the voice of the beloved character since the Fox animated series' debut in 1999.

The comedian — who also voices Consuela the maid, among many minor characters — served as co-creator and lead star on Family Guy's spinoff The Cleveland Show from 2009 to 2013. During the show's four-season run, Henry provided the voice of Cleveland's stepson, Rallo Tubbs, in addition to the titular character.

A spokesperson for Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Henry's exit comes hot on the heels of news that another one of Fox's staple animated series, The Simpsons, will no longer cast white actors to voice characters of color.

The network confirmed the decision in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white actors."

The Simpsons adds to the list of animated series that have decided to step away from casting white actors in roles of color.

Earlier this week, Big Mouth's Jenny Slate and Central Park's Kristen Bell announced that they are leaving their roles on the shows, which will both be recast with a Black or mixed race actor.

Slate, 38, revealed the news on Wednesday, explaining that she, a white woman, "can no longer" play the role of Missy, a biracial character on the animated Netflix series created by Nick Kroll.

Image zoom Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate Jeff Vespa/WireImage. Inset: Apple TV Plus, Netflix

"I have come to the decision today that I can no longer play the character of 'Missy' on the animated TV show Big Mouth. At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play 'Missy' because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I. But 'Missy' is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people," Slate wrote on Instagram.

The actress went on to say that her original reasoning was "flawed," explaining "it existed as an example of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing 'Missy,' I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people."

"Ending my portrayal of 'Missy' is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions," Slate continued.

While Slate admitted that she "can't change the past" in regards to "mistakes" she's made when it comes to her career in comedy, she can "take accountability" for her choices.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kroll, 42, also announced Slate's decision on Twitter, writing: "After thoughtful discussion with us and our Black collaborators, Jenny Slate has decided, and we wholeheartedly agree, that Missy on Big Mouth should be voiced by a Black actor."

"We sincerely apologize for and regret our original decision to cast a White actor to voice a biracial character. We made a mistake, took our privilege for granted, and we're working hard to do better moving forward," he continued.

Also on Wednesday, Bell and Josh Gad announced in a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts that the actress will no longer be playing the role of Molly Tillerman, who is mixed race, on his Apple TV+ series Central Park.

"Kristen Bell is an extraordinary talented actress who joined the cast of Central Park from nearly the first day of the show's development — before there was even a character for her to play — and she has since delivered a funny, heartfelt, and beautiful performance," the statement began.

"But after reflection, Kristen, along with the entire creative team, recognizes that the casting of the character of Molly is an opportunity to get representation right — to cast a Black or mixed race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the character as we've drawn her," it continued.

Bell, who starred with Gad on Disney's Frozen, also addressed her decision to step down from the role in her caption.

"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience," she said. "It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: