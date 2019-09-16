Family Fun! James Van Der Beek Dances with His 5 Kids Ahead of Dancing with the Stars Premiere

When it comes to his stint on Dancing with the Stars, James Van Der Beek has the best partners (yes, plural!).

In an exclusive video, the Dawson’s Creek star gives viewers a glimpse of what home life is like with five kids under the age of 9.

“I am most proud of being a father to five children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabelle, Emilia and Gwendolyn,” Van Der Beek, 42, said to the camera. “That’s five, right?”

“They’re a bunch of fun-loving kids,” he added. “We dance all the time in the house. We just put some music on and all of them dance!”

Image zoom James Van Der Beek with his five children James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Shortly after it was announced that the actor would be joining the season 28 cast of DWTS, James shared a sweet video of his family rooting him on from home while he appeared on Good Morning America.

Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly share five children together: Olivia, 8, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3 and Gwendolyn, 14 months.

In the adorable clip, which was filmed by Kimberly, the kids can be heard chanting “Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!” as they watch their father on the morning show. Off to the side, little Gwendolyn is featured bouncing up and down to the rhythm of their chant.

The actor’s kids were also on his mind earlier that morning and he opened up about it on a video posted to his Instagram Stories. Speaking to the camera as he stood beside a window overlooking Times Square, he admitted that he missed his little ones.

“All I can think about is I miss my kids, which is a good thing!” he said, captioning the shot, “Been away from my kids for literally 11.5 hours.”

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.