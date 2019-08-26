Family Chantel: River Questions Winter About Longtime Boyfriend Jah After Secret Child Reveal

The Everetts have touched down in the Dominican Republic.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Family Chantel, the family arrives in the country to accompany Chantel Everett on her visit to husband Pedro Jimeno‘s family home.

“We have boots on the ground in the Dominican Republic, and we’re ready to support Chantel and Pedro,” says Chantel’s dad, Thomas.

“His whole family is here, so here we are, too,” adds mom Karen. “Secondly, Winter needs some time away from Jah. I felt that it would be good and healthy for her to get away from some of that negative energy.” (It was recently revealed on the show that Jah, Chantel’s sister Winter’s longtime boyfriend, had been hiding a secret child from her and her family.)

But one person was definitely not pleased about the trip: Chantel’s brother, River, who has made no secret of his feelings toward his brother-in-law.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t even want to see Pedro,” he admits. “Just because we went on that guys trip together, it only means I can tolerate Pedro. It doesn’t mean I like him. And I’m not trying to run away from my problems like Winter. She still hasn’t figured out what she wants to do about Jah.”

And while Winter made it clear she didn’t want to talk about Jah, River wasn’t about to stop asking.

“Let’s talk about this you and Jah business,” he says. “Did you break up with him, finally?”

“You know, it’s beautiful, the sun’s out, I’m going to get a tan,” Winter says. “I really don’t want to think about that drama at all. I don’t.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.