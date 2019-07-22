90 Day Fiancé Chantel's Mom Accuses Pedro of 'Borderline Body Trafficking' Before Ambushing Him

The gloves are fully off in the feud between “the family Chantel” and Pedro Jimeno on 90 Day Fiancé‘s new spinoff.

In a clip from the premiere of The Family Chantel (shared exclusively with PEOPLE), Chantel Everett visits her family — including parents Karen and Thomas, and her siblings River and Winter — following another massive fight with her husband Pedro.

“I basically found out our whole marriage is a scam,” says Chantel, whose friend Obed told her in the Dominican Republic that Pedro’s mom Lidia and sister Nicole planned all along for him to marry an American woman.

“When it seems that [there] is an intentional plot to use another person, it’s almost borderline body trafficking, is it?” Karen asks Thomas.

While discussing her fight with her family, Everett reveals she and Jimeno now keep separate bank accounts. “I don’t know because he doesn’t disclose that to me anymore,” she tells her family about being kept in the dark about the amount of money he sends to his mom and sister. “I tried talking to Pedro about it, but he just keeps going in circles and circles … last night he told me to find another husband.”

Karen eventually storms out of her house — with a taser in hand — along with the rest of the family to confront Jimeno at his home with Everett. “Stay away from my house!” yells Chantel. “Don’t talk to Pedro. I’m gonna handle this. I shouldn’t have told you anything. This is my relationship. Stay out of it!”

The Family Chantel premieres Monday at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.