Comedian Donny Davis Dead at 43: Paris Hilton, Ryan Phillippe and More Pay Tribute to Performer

"His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here," Ryan Phillippe wrote in honor of Donny Davis

Comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus, died in Las Vegas Tuesday. He was 43.

Davis was found in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino, Las Vegas' 8 News Now. Police were called to the venue shortly before 6 a.m. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During his career, Davis frequently performed with the likes of Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Mariah Carey. The famed impersonator joined Spears' residency in Las Vegas as a dancer in 2013. He often appeared on Chelsea Handler's Chelsea Lately.

He also made appearances in the 2017 comedy It's Gawd! and 2013's Pain & Gain, Deadline reports.

After discovering Davis online, nightlife entrepreneur Jeff Beacher hired Davis to perform at the Beacher's Madhouse nightclub in Los Angeles and later, when the show relocated, at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

"Donny broke barriers in the little people community and was an inspiration to his peers," Beacher said in a statement to TMZ, "He will be missed terribly but his legacy and the impact he had on those who loved him will live on forever."

Singer and actress Demi Lovato paid tribute to Davis on her Instagram Stories with a series of memorable snapshots.

"Rip", she wrote in a photo of the two sharing a loving kiss. She added a broken heart Emoji.

She captioned a picture of Davis dressed as Santa Clause, "Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel".

"One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume ..," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer recalled, adding "it was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile. I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher & @donnydavis1".

Actor Ryan Phillippe mourned the loss on Instagram Wednesday. Sharing a carousel of photos that featured him and Davis' great times together, Phillippe wrote, "@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have.. It was impossible to be around him without having a good time. His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all. Miss you already, bud.Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable.🙏"

Comedian Jeffrey Ross also penned a heartfelt message with sweet and funny Instagram snaps. "Donny Davis was a rock star," he wrote, adding, "He was so funny and made so many people happy. I searched my phone for pictures of Donny and these were the only ones I could find where he wasn't completely naked. I'm gonna miss my beautiful generous friend. My condolences to his family and his big brother @jeffbeacher 👑👑"

"We lost a legend 🤍," Nicky Hilton wrote in the comment section. Paris Hilton simply added a broken heart Emoji.

Phillippe shared more sentiment in the comments as well: "really fun times together. miss him already."

Paris also saluted Davis in her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "So sad to hear about @donnydavis1. He always made everyone around him smile & be happy. He was a Legend & will truly be missed. RIP"