Fame and Melrose Place Actor Morgan Stevens Dead at 70
Actor Morgan Stevens, best known for his roles on Fame and Melrose Place, died Wednesday in his Los Angeles home. He was 70.
The Los Angeles Police Department says Stevens' neighbor asked local authorities to conduct a wellness check after the actor hadn't been seen or heard from in days, TMZ reports. He was found dead in the kitchen of his home shortly before 11 a.m.
There were reportedly no signs of foul play and police believe he died of natural causes, per the outlet.
Stevens was born October 16, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee and got his start in Hollywood shortly after graduating college.
He's best known for portraying teacher David Reardon in two seasons of Fame. Other roles include A Year in the Life, The Waltons, Roses are for the Rich, The Return of Marcus Welby M.D., and more, according to his IMDb bio.
Stevens' acting career briefly ended after he was arrested for DUI suspicion following a car accident in August 1989. The actor said he was beaten severely while in custody. Following a blood alcohol test that cleared him of a DUI charge, Stevens filed a lawsuit against LAPD for police brutality and later reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount.
Stevens returned to television in 1992 with a recurring role as Nick Diamond in the hit Fox drama Melrose Place. His final on-screen appearance was in an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger in 1999.