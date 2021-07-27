Falynn Guobadia Says She's 'Officially Divorced' from Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams' Fiancé

Simon, 57, filed for divorce from Falynn twice — first back in January (a filing he later withdrew) and then again in February

Falynn Guobadia is celebrating the end of her marriage to Simon Guobadia.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 31, shared on her Instagram Story that she is "officially divorced" from the businessman, who is now engaged to her costar Porsha Williams.

"It's a party!" Falynn wrote. "It's a partyyy!!!"

Simon, 57, filed for divorce from Falynn twice — first back in January (a filing he later withdrew) and then in February. He and Falynn had been together for five years, and married for two.

Falynn Guobadia Credit: Falynn Guobadia/instagram

In June, Falynn opened up for the first time about her split from Simon and his subsequent engagement to Williams, 40, on YouTuber Adam Newell's Up and Adam!

Asked about Williams, Falynn insisted the Dish Nation host had no role in the breakup of her marriage.

"No one has that power over my life, my husband's life, and our marriage," Falynn said. "Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that — not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong — but no, no one has that power."

Falynn Guobadia; Simon Guobadia; Porsha Williams From L to R: Falynn Guobadia, Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams | Credit: Falynn Guobadia Instagram; Simon Guobadia Instagram; Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She added that she wasn't aware of Simon's engagement until he and Williams shared the news on social media.

"I found out [about their engagement] the same time as everyone else," Falynn said. "I did not know. As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines and someone said to me, 'Simon and Porsha, they're engaged,' and I remember arguing with them. I said, 'No, my husband is a lot of things but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is.' "

Still, Falynn told Newell that she wants the best for Simon, even if that means they're not together.

"I love Simon unconditionally and I just want him to be happy," she shared.

"I meant what I said when I took my vows and I meant what I said when told Simon I loved him unconditionally," Falynn said. "If he's happy, then I don't care. I don't care how... If my husband is happy, then okay. It hurts. It hurts like hell."

Simon and Williams haven't yet revealed when they will be tying the knot, but Williams did previously reveal that she's planning not one, not two, but three separate wedding ceremonies for the occasion.

"[Simon's] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we'll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country," Williams said.

The reality star also said that Goubadia has let her take the reins on the planning their nuptials.

"He did say 'Oh babe, it's okay. Just do whatever you want. It's your day,'" Williams told co-hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd.