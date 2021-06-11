RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Says She Doesn't Blame Porsha Williams for Divorce: 'I Don't Know Who I Was Married To'

Falynn Guobadia is opening up about the end of her marriage to Simon Guobadia - as well as her feelings around the businessman's engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams.

The reality star, 31, appeared on YouTuber Adam Newell's Up and Adam! show Thursday, giving a wide-ranging interview about the ongoing drama surrounding her separation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The interview - Falynn's first since news broke - was highly anticipated by Bravo viewers, many eager to hear whether Falynn blamed Williams for her separation, and if there had been infidelity in Falynn and Simon's marriage, as has been alleged.

Asked about Williams, Falynn insisted the Dish Nation host had no role in the breakup of her marriage.

"No one has that power over my life, my husband's life, and our marriage," Falynn said. "Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that - not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong - but no, no one has that power."

Falynn Guobadia Credit: Up and Adam!

That being said, Falynn told Newell she didn't know what actually led to their break, only that their time on Housewives caused a shift in their marriage.

"Everything started to change," Falynn said. "I don't think it was the show's fault ... but it seems as though other things were going on that I didn't necessarily know about. I'm still at a loss at that part. I don't necessary have the answers."

"Marriages are not easy. ... Within our marriage, it was hard work," she added. "When it came to my marriage, like most women, I was very tenacious. I worked damn hard to keep my marriage."

"It's just like he gave up," Falynn continued. "I tried. I can go down the list of all the tings I tried to make sure that my husband was happy and that I was happy at the same time and that the children were happy. Women, we hold a lot of responsibility. I don't think I came up for air until Simon and I separated."

Falynn Guobadia; Simon Guobadia; Porsha Williams From L to R: Falynn Guobadia, Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams | Credit: Falynn Guobadia Instagram; Simon Guobadia Instagram; Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Simon, 57, filed for divorce from Falynn twice - first back in January (a filing he later withdrew) and then in February. He and Falynn had been together for five years, and married for two.

Simon and Williams announced they were engaged in May after one a month of dating.

"I found out [about their engagement] the same time as everyone else," Falynn said Thursday. "I did not know. As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines and someone said to me, 'Simon and Porsha, they're engaged,' and I remember arguing with them. I said, 'No, my husband is a lot of things but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is.' "

Since then, Simon has accused Falynn of cheating on him with an Atlanta entrepreneur - a claim that man later denied on Instagram.

Falynn also denied she was unfaithful in her conversation with Newell ("I never cheated on my husband"), but did not have a clear answer when questioned about Simon's fidelity.

"I'll say this: Simon and I are not new to couple's therapy. During one of our therapy sessions, I will never forget it - I've never forgotten it, actually - the therapist asked him, 'Have you ever cheated on Falynn? Would you ever cheat on Falynn?' " she recalled, claiming, that Simon's response was, "'Simon doesn't get caught unless Simon wants to get caught.' "

"Those words have stuck with me," Falynn said. (Simon has previously denied ever cheating on Falynn).

Questioned about whether Simon had an affair with Williams, Falynn was silent.

"I don't know who I was married to," she confessed. "I can't answer that. I don't know. It all just sucks. It hurts."

Porsha Williams Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia | Credit: Porsha Williams/instagam

Still, Falynn told Newell that she wants the best for Simon, even if that means they're not together.

"I love Simon unconditionally and I just want him to be happy," she shared.

"I meant what I said when I took my vows and I meant what I said when told Simon I loved him unconditionally," Falynn said. "If he's happy, then I don't care. I don't care how... If my husband is happy, then okay. It hurts. It hurts like hell."

"Everyone has their own way to deal with pain," she told Newell. "My husband is hurting just as much as I am. But this? This took the cake. It hurt. That's the best way I can describe it. I was in pain."

The hardest part for Falynn? Not seeing Simon's kids anymore. (Falynn and Simon, who both had children from previous relationships, shared a blended family of eight children between them).

"I know I'll be strong. I'll get through it, I always do. It's just the kids," she said, through tears. "Our boys. They know exactly who this woman is and I'm not there to console them. I'm not there because I can't see them. And I can't hold them."

"I'm going to miss our boys. They're all so different from one another," she said. "It's hard but I'm going to miss it. And tucking them in at night. Our trips and Christmas...."

RELATED VIDEO:" Porsha Williams Says She's Planning 3 Weddings with Fiancé Simon Guobadia - 'And a Funeral for the Haters'

She is hopeful for the future, however.

"I'm a firm believer in everything happens for a reason and my knight in shining armor is out there and hopefully he'll come in due time," Falynn said, adding that she will be changing her last name.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One thing Falynn won't be doing, she joked, is dating wealthy men.

"I will say, I am done dating rich guys," she said.

"He was the first wealthy man I have ever been with and I think I am ready to be with somebody who just knows how to respect me and love me back the way I love," she said. "Because I love hard. I love really hard. Someone better is out there who can respect that and I have to be positive because my children depend on it."