RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Estranged Husband Simon's Engagement to Porsha Williams

"At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," she said

Falynn Guobadia has publicly addressed her estranged husband's new relationship.

On Monday, Simon Guobadia announced his engagement to ex Falynn's Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Porsha Williams. He and Falynn have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," Falynn said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Simon, 56, and Falynn, 31, wed in June 2019. They announced their split April 22 on their respective social media pages.

"After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," Falynn wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children. This mutual decision was not made lightly," she continued. "And despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

On his Instagram Story that day, Simon wrote, "After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you."

On Monday, less than a month later, Williams — who shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena with ex Dennis McKinley — confirmed her relationship with Simon on Instagram.

"Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love," she captioned a selfie of the couple. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

While she stopped short of announcing their engagement, Simon later confirmed he had indeed popped the question.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram.

In her post, Williams, 39, addressed the "optics" of the situation, writing, "Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them."