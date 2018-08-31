43 New Fall TV Shows We Can't Wait to See, from Maniac to Magnum P.I.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Jan thijs/Amazon
Mayans MC
Prashant Gupta/FX
The Purge
Patti Perret/USA Network
You
Lifetime
Kidding
Erica Parise/SHOWTIME
Ashlee + Evan
Rel
Ray Mickshaw/FOX
The First
Norm Macdonald Has a Show
Courtesy of Netflix
Sorry for Your Loss
Facebook Watch
Maniac
Michele K. Short/Netflix
The Good Cop
Netflix
Magnum P.I.
Karen Neal/CBS
Manifest
Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/Warner Brothers
New Amsterdam
Francisco Roman/NBC
FBI
Michael Parmelee/CBS
Single Parents
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
A Million Little Things
Jack Rowand/ABC
Murphy Brown
Robert Tractenberg/CBS
God Friended Me
The Neighborhood
Bill Inoshita/CBS
Happy Together
Cliff Lipson/CBS
I Feel Bad
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Dancing Queen
Jake Giles Netter / Netflix
All American
Ray Mickshaw/The CW
The Romanoffs
Jessica Brooks/Amazon Prime Video
Light as a Feather
Rachael Thompson/Hulu
The Haunting of Hill House
Netflix
Charmed
The CW
Camping
HBO
The Conners
Eric McCandless/ABC
The Kids Are Alright
ABC/Tony Rivetti
The Rookie
ABC/Eric McCandless
Wanderlust
Matt Squire/Netflix
Legacies
Quantrell Colbert/The CW
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Diyah Pera/Netflix
Homecoming
Jessica Brooks/Amazon Prime Video
Clique
Pop
The Kominsky Method
Netflix
Escape at Dannemora
Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME
The Little Drummer Girl
Jonathan Olley/AMC/Ink Factory
Queen America
jessica miglio
My Brilliant Friend
Eduardo Castaldo/HBO
1 of 43
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement