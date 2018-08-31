43 New Fall TV Shows We Can't Wait to See, from Maniac to Magnum P.I.

Premiere: Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on NBC

Starring: Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Jack Messina

What Else? Once Upon a Time’s Prince Charming stars as a father whose family is separated onto two flights home from vacation — and his plane lands five years later. “This is about ordinary people going through something extraordinary,” he tells PEOPLE. “They have a second chance when they come back to make things right.”