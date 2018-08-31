43 New Fall TV Shows We Can't Wait to See, from Maniac to Magnum P.I.

placeholder
Breanne L. Heldman
August 31, 2018 04:09 PM
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Friday, Aug. 31 on Amazon Video<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Krasinski is the fifth actor to play the character of Jack Ryan.</p>
pinterest
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Premiere: Friday, Aug. 31 on Amazon Video
Starring: John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce
What Else? Krasinski is the fifth actor to play the character of Jack Ryan.

Jan thijs/Amazon
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on FX<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The Sons of Anarchy spin-off takes place two and a half years after the events of the original show&#8217;s series finale.</p>
pinterest
Mayans MC

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on FX
Starring: J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino
What Else? The Sons of Anarchy spin-off takes place two and a half years after the events of the original show’s series finale.

Prashant Gupta/FX
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on USA<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Jessica Garza, Fiona Dourif, William Baldwin<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The movie franchise comes home&#8230; to your home.</p>
pinterest
The Purge

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on USA
Starring: Jessica Garza, Fiona Dourif, William Baldwin
What Else? The movie franchise comes home… to your home.

Patti Perret/USA Network
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> This creepy series is based on the hit novel by Caroline Kepnes.</p>
pinterest
You

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime
Starring: Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell
What Else? This creepy series is based on the hit novel by Caroline Kepnes.

Lifetime
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on Showtime<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Jim Carrey, Catherine Keener, Frank Langella<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Carrey reteams with&nbsp;<em>Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind</em> director Michel Gondry for this comedy.</p>
pinterest
Kidding

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on Showtime
Starring: Jim Carrey, Catherine Keener, Frank Langella
What Else? Carrey reteams with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry for this comedy.

Erica Parise/SHOWTIME
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on E!<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Yep, the whole Simpson and Ross clans will appear in this reality series, including Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross in the first episode.</p>
pinterest
Ashlee + Evan

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on E!
Starring: Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross
What Else? Yep, the whole Simpson and Ross clans will appear in this reality series, including Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross in the first episode.

<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Sunday, Sept. 9 after NFL on Fox<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Lil Rel Howery, Jordan L. Jones, Sinbad<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The <em>Get Out</em> and <em>Carmichael Show</em> alum created this sitcom for himself.</p>
pinterest
Rel

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 after NFL on Fox
Starring: Lil Rel Howery, Jordan L. Jones, Sinbad
What Else? The Get Out and Carmichael Show alum created this sitcom for himself.

Ray Mickshaw/FOX
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Friday, Sept. 14 on Hulu<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, Oded Fehr<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;Sean Penn is doing TV &mdash; you need something else? OK, then. This series is created by the man who launched <em>House of Cards</em>, Beau Willimon.</p>
pinterest
The First

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 14 on Hulu
Starring: Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, Oded Fehr
What Else? Sean Penn is doing TV — you need something else? OK, then. This series is created by the man who launched House of Cards, Beau Willimon.

<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Friday, Sept. 14 on Netflix<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Norm Macdonald<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;The premiere season of the <em>Saturday Night Live</em> alum&#8217;s talk show will feature guests including Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, and Lorne Michaels.</p>
pinterest
Norm Macdonald Has a Show

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 14 on Netflix
Starring: Norm Macdonald
What Else? The premiere season of the Saturday Night Live alum’s talk show will feature guests including Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, and Lorne Michaels.

Courtesy of Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Tuesday, Sept. 18 on Facebook Watch<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Janet McTeer<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;Facebook came to play with this star-studded scripted series.</p>
pinterest
Sorry for Your Loss

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 18 on Facebook Watch
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Janet McTeer
What Else? Facebook came to play with this star-studded scripted series.

Facebook Watch
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Friday, Sept. 21 on Netflix<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director behind the unforgettable first season of&nbsp;<em>True Detective</em>, helms this star-studded binge.</p>
pinterest
Maniac

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 21 on Netflix
Starring: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux
What Else? Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director behind the unforgettable first season of True Detective, helms this star-studded binge.

Michele K. Short/Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Friday, Sept. 21 on Netflix<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Tony Danza, Josh Groban, Monica Barbaro<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;This comedy shows us whatever the opposite of &#8220;like father, like son&#8221; is.</p>
pinterest
The Good Cop

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 21 on Netflix
Starring: Tony Danza, Josh Groban, Monica Barbaro
What Else? This comedy shows us whatever the opposite of “like father, like son” is.

Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;The reboot trend lives on.</p>
pinterest
Magnum P.I.

Premiere: Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton
What Else? The reboot trend lives on.

Karen Neal/CBS
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on NBC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Jack Messina<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Once Upon a Time&#8217;s Prince Charming stars&nbsp;as a father whose family is separated onto two flights home from vacation &mdash; and his plane lands five years later. &#8220;This is about ordinary people going through something extraordinary,&#8221; he tells PEOPLE. &#8220;They have a second chance when they come back to make things right.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Manifest

Premiere: Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on NBC
Starring: Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Jack Messina
What Else? Once Upon a Time’s Prince Charming stars as a father whose family is separated onto two flights home from vacation — and his plane lands five years later. “This is about ordinary people going through something extraordinary,” he tells PEOPLE. “They have a second chance when they come back to make things right.”

Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/Warner Brothers
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on NBC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Tyler Labine<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> This show is inspired by NYC&#8217;s Bellevue hospital, which is the oldest public hospital in America.</p>
pinterest
New Amsterdam

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on NBC
Starring: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Tyler Labine
What Else? This show is inspired by NYC’s Bellevue hospital, which is the oldest public hospital in America.

Francisco Roman/NBC
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on CBS<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Sela Ward<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The man behind the <em>Law &amp; Order</em> and <em>Chicago</em> franchises takes his procedural talents to a different network.</p>
pinterest
FBI

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Sela Ward
What Else? The man behind the Law & Order and Chicago franchises takes his procedural talents to a different network.

Michael Parmelee/CBS
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Brad Garrett, Leighton Meester, Taran Killem<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;This comedy was created by <em>New Girl</em>&#8216;s Elizabeth Meriwether and Regis Philbin&#8217;s daughter, J.J. Philbin.</p>
pinterest
Single Parents

Premiere: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Brad Garrett, Leighton Meester, Taran Killem
What Else? This comedy was created by New Girl‘s Elizabeth Meriwether and Regis Philbin’s daughter, J.J. Philbin.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> David Giuntoli, James Roday, Romany Malco<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Have tissues handy for this one. Four friends, among others, are forced to reexamine their lives and bonds when one of them shockingly dies by suicide.</p>
pinterest
A Million Little Things

Premiere: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC
Starring: David Giuntoli, James Roday, Romany Malco
What Else? Have tissues handy for this one. Four friends, among others, are forced to reexamine their lives and bonds when one of them shockingly dies by suicide.

Jack Rowand/ABC
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Grant Shaud<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The groundbreaking and iconic TV character is back in this revival, and Bergen promises&nbsp;Murphy is &#8220;as spiky as ever.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Murphy Brown

Premiere: Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Grant Shaud
What Else? The groundbreaking and iconic TV character is back in this revival, and Bergen promises Murphy is “as spiky as ever.”

Robert Tractenberg/CBS
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> You guessed right: The fantasy series uses Facebook in its narrative.</p>
pinterest
God Friended Me

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton
What Else? You guessed right: The fantasy series uses Facebook in its narrative.

<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Monday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Tichina Arnold also stars. It needed to be noted, even though we&#8217;re only including three stars in the above line.</p>
pinterest
The Neighborhood

Premiere: Monday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs
What Else? Tichina Arnold also stars. It needed to be noted, even though we’re only including three stars in the above line.

Bill Inoshita/CBS
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Monday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Wayans Jr. and Stevens West first met on the set of <em>New Girl</em>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Happy Together

Premiere: Monday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard
What Else? Wayans Jr. and Stevens West first met on the set of New Girl

Cliff Lipson/CBS
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;This comedy is executive produced by Amy Poehler.</p>
pinterest
I Feel Bad

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC
Starring: Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea
What Else? This comedy is executive produced by Amy Poehler.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Friday, Oct. 5 on Netflix<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Alyssa Edwards<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> This docuseries follows all aspects of the RuPaul&#8217;s Drag Race alum (also known as Justin Johnson)&nbsp;in his hometown of Mesquite, Texas.</p>
pinterest
Dancing Queen

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 5 on Netflix
Starring: Alyssa Edwards
What Else? This docuseries follows all aspects of the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum (also known as Justin Johnson) in his hometown of Mesquite, Texas.

Jake Giles Netter / Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Cody Christian<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The series is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger.</p>
pinterest
All American

Premiere: Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Starring: Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Cody Christian
What Else? The series is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger.

Ray Mickshaw/The CW
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Friday, Oct. 12 on Amazon Video<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Christina Hendricks, Diane Lane, John Slattery<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The&nbsp;contemporary series, about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family, is written, directed, and produced by <em>Mad Men</em>&#8216;s Matthew Weiner.</p>
pinterest
The Romanoffs

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 12 on Amazon Video
Starring: Christina Hendricks, Diane Lane, John Slattery
What Else? The contemporary series, about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family, is written, directed, and produced by Mad Men‘s Matthew Weiner.

Jessica Brooks/Amazon Prime Video
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Friday, Oct. 12 on Hulu<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, Peyton List<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;This supernatural thriller may have you rethinking those games of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board from your slumber party days.</p>
pinterest
Light as a Feather

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 12 on Hulu
Starring: Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, Peyton List
What Else? This supernatural thriller may have you rethinking those games of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board from your slumber party days.

Rachael Thompson/Hulu
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Friday, Oct. 12 on Netflix<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson&#8217;s famed novel.</p>
pinterest
The Haunting of Hill House

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 12 on Netflix
Starring: Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton
What Else? A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s famed novel.

Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;You&#8217;ve probably already heard all the uproar over this reboot. Now you can finally watch it.</p>
pinterest
Charmed

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Starring: Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz
What Else? You’ve probably already heard all the uproar over this reboot. Now you can finally watch it.

The CW
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Sunday, Oct. 14 on HBO<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, Ione Skye<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> This comedy was created by the ladies behind <em>Girls</em>, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.</p>
pinterest
Camping

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 14 on HBO
Starring: Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, Ione Skye
What Else? This comedy was created by the ladies behind Girls, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

HBO
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Everyone from <em>Roseanne</em> BUT Roseanne Barr<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;How this spin-off sans the original show&#8217;s namesake moves forward from scandal remains to be seen, but we&#8217;ll obviously be tuning in to find out.</p>
pinterest
The Conners

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Everyone from Roseanne BUT Roseanne Barr
What Else? How this spin-off sans the original show’s namesake moves forward from scandal remains to be seen, but we’ll obviously be tuning in to find out.

Eric McCandless/ABC
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> This comedy follows&nbsp;a traditional Irish-Catholic family in the turbulent 1970s.</p>
pinterest
The Kids Are Alright

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore
What Else? This comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family in the turbulent 1970s.

ABC/Tony Rivetti
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Eric Winter<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The&nbsp;<em>Castle</em> star plays a 40-year-old rookie joining the LAPD.</p>
pinterest
The Rookie

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Eric Winter
What Else? The Castle star plays a 40-year-old rookie joining the LAPD.

ABC/Eric McCandless
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Toni Collette, Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> A husband and wife struggle to keep the sparks alive in this UK series.</p>
pinterest
Wanderlust

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Toni Collette, Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton
What Else? A husband and wife struggle to keep the sparks alive in this UK series.

Matt Squire/Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on The CW<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis,&nbsp;Kaylee Bryant<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> It&#8217;s a spin-off of <em>The Originals</em>, which is the spin-off of <em>The Vampire Diaries</em>!</p>
pinterest
Legacies

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Starring: Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Kaylee Bryant
What Else? It’s a spin-off of The Originals, which is the spin-off of The Vampire Diaries!

Quantrell Colbert/The CW
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> The&nbsp;<em>Riverdale</em> team gives the Melissa Joan Hart-starring series a dark update.</p>
pinterest
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch
What Else? The Riverdale team gives the Melissa Joan Hart-starring series a dark update.

Diyah Pera/Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Friday, Nov. 2 on Amazon Video<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong>&nbsp;Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;If the Julia Roberts of it all isn&#8217;t enough, this is developed, directed and produced by <em>Mr. Robot</em>&#8216;s Sam Esmail.</p>
pinterest
Homecoming

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 2 on Amazon Video
Starring: Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale
What Else? If the Julia Roberts of it all isn’t enough, this is developed, directed and produced by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail.

Jessica Brooks/Amazon Prime Video
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. on Pop<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Aisling Franciosi,&nbsp;Synnove Karlsen, Louise Brearley<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> This is from the creators of the U.K.&#8217;s <em>Skins</em> and being pitched as perfect for <em>Pretty Little Liars</em> fans&#8230;</p>
pinterest
Clique

Premiere: Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. on Pop
Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Synnove Karlsen, Louise Brearley
What Else? This is from the creators of the U.K.’s Skins and being pitched as perfect for Pretty Little Liars fans…

Pop
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Friday, Nov. 16 on Netflix<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> As if that wasn&#8217;t enough, this is created by sitcom king Chuck Lorre.</p>
pinterest
The Kominsky Method

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 16 on Netflix
Starring: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis
What Else? As if that wasn’t enough, this is created by sitcom king Chuck Lorre.

Netflix
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on Showtime<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Ben Stiller directs this limited series based on the true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York.</p>
pinterest
Escape at Dannemora

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on Showtime
Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano
What Else? Ben Stiller directs this limited series based on the true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York.

Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;Monday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on AMC<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Alexander Skarsg&aring;rd, Michael Shannon, Florence Pugh<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;This miniseries is based on the novel by&nbsp;John le Carr&eacute;.</p>
pinterest
The Little Drummer Girl

Premiere: Monday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on AMC
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon, Florence Pugh
What Else? This miniseries is based on the novel by John le Carré.

Jonathan Olley/AMC/Ink Factory
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong> November on Facebook Watch<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Catherine Zeta-Jones, Belle Shouse, Victoria Justice<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong> Zeta-Jones plays a ruthless pageant coach forced to train an unpolished teen.</p>
pinterest
Queen America

Premiere: November on Facebook Watch
Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Belle Shouse, Victoria Justice
What Else? Zeta-Jones plays a ruthless pageant coach forced to train an unpolished teen.

jessica miglio
<p><strong>Premiere:</strong>&nbsp;November on HBO<br /> <strong>Starring:</strong> Elisa Del Genio, Ludovica Nasti<br /> <strong>What Else?</strong>&nbsp;This is a&nbsp;32-episode adaptation of Elena Ferrante&#8217;s much-lauded novels about two girls from a poor neighborhood of Naples, Italy, as they grow up.</p>
pinterest
My Brilliant Friend

Premiere: November on HBO
Starring: Elisa Del Genio, Ludovica Nasti
What Else? This is a 32-episode adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s much-lauded novels about two girls from a poor neighborhood of Naples, Italy, as they grow up.

Eduardo Castaldo/HBO
1 of 43

Advertisement
1 of 43 Jan thijs/Amazon

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Premiere: Friday, Aug. 31 on Amazon Video
Starring: John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce
What Else? Krasinski is the fifth actor to play the character of Jack Ryan.

Advertisement
2 of 43 Prashant Gupta/FX

Mayans MC

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on FX
Starring: J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino
What Else? The Sons of Anarchy spin-off takes place two and a half years after the events of the original show’s series finale.

3 of 43 Patti Perret/USA Network

The Purge

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on USA
Starring: Jessica Garza, Fiona Dourif, William Baldwin
What Else? The movie franchise comes home… to your home.

Advertisement
4 of 43 Lifetime

You

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime
Starring: Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell
What Else? This creepy series is based on the hit novel by Caroline Kepnes.

Advertisement
5 of 43 Erica Parise/SHOWTIME

Kidding

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on Showtime
Starring: Jim Carrey, Catherine Keener, Frank Langella
What Else? Carrey reteams with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry for this comedy.

Advertisement
6 of 43

Ashlee + Evan

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on E!
Starring: Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross
What Else? Yep, the whole Simpson and Ross clans will appear in this reality series, including Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross in the first episode.

Advertisement
7 of 43 Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Rel

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 9 after NFL on Fox
Starring: Lil Rel Howery, Jordan L. Jones, Sinbad
What Else? The Get Out and Carmichael Show alum created this sitcom for himself.

Advertisement
8 of 43

The First

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 14 on Hulu
Starring: Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, Oded Fehr
What Else? Sean Penn is doing TV — you need something else? OK, then. This series is created by the man who launched House of Cards, Beau Willimon.

Advertisement
9 of 43 Courtesy of Netflix

Norm Macdonald Has a Show

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 14 on Netflix
Starring: Norm Macdonald
What Else? The premiere season of the Saturday Night Live alum’s talk show will feature guests including Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, and Lorne Michaels.

Advertisement
10 of 43 Facebook Watch

Sorry for Your Loss

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 18 on Facebook Watch
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Janet McTeer
What Else? Facebook came to play with this star-studded scripted series.

Advertisement
11 of 43 Michele K. Short/Netflix

Maniac

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 21 on Netflix
Starring: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux
What Else? Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director behind the unforgettable first season of True Detective, helms this star-studded binge.

Advertisement
12 of 43 Netflix

The Good Cop

Premiere: Friday, Sept. 21 on Netflix
Starring: Tony Danza, Josh Groban, Monica Barbaro
What Else? This comedy shows us whatever the opposite of “like father, like son” is.

Advertisement
13 of 43 Karen Neal/CBS

Magnum P.I.

Premiere: Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton
What Else? The reboot trend lives on.

Advertisement
14 of 43 Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/Warner Brothers

Manifest

Premiere: Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on NBC
Starring: Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Jack Messina
What Else? Once Upon a Time’s Prince Charming stars as a father whose family is separated onto two flights home from vacation — and his plane lands five years later. “This is about ordinary people going through something extraordinary,” he tells PEOPLE. “They have a second chance when they come back to make things right.”

Advertisement
15 of 43 Francisco Roman/NBC

New Amsterdam

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on NBC
Starring: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Tyler Labine
What Else? This show is inspired by NYC’s Bellevue hospital, which is the oldest public hospital in America.

Advertisement
16 of 43 Michael Parmelee/CBS

FBI

Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Sela Ward
What Else? The man behind the Law & Order and Chicago franchises takes his procedural talents to a different network.

Advertisement
17 of 43 Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Single Parents

Premiere: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Brad Garrett, Leighton Meester, Taran Killem
What Else? This comedy was created by New Girl‘s Elizabeth Meriwether and Regis Philbin’s daughter, J.J. Philbin.

Advertisement
18 of 43 Jack Rowand/ABC

A Million Little Things

Premiere: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC
Starring: David Giuntoli, James Roday, Romany Malco
What Else? Have tissues handy for this one. Four friends, among others, are forced to reexamine their lives and bonds when one of them shockingly dies by suicide.

Advertisement
19 of 43 Robert Tractenberg/CBS

Murphy Brown

Premiere: Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Grant Shaud
What Else? The groundbreaking and iconic TV character is back in this revival, and Bergen promises Murphy is “as spiky as ever.”

Advertisement
20 of 43

God Friended Me

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton
What Else? You guessed right: The fantasy series uses Facebook in its narrative.

Advertisement
21 of 43 Bill Inoshita/CBS

The Neighborhood

Premiere: Monday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs
What Else? Tichina Arnold also stars. It needed to be noted, even though we’re only including three stars in the above line.

Advertisement
22 of 43 Cliff Lipson/CBS

Happy Together

Premiere: Monday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard
What Else? Wayans Jr. and Stevens West first met on the set of New Girl

Advertisement
23 of 43 Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

I Feel Bad

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC
Starring: Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea
What Else? This comedy is executive produced by Amy Poehler.

Advertisement
24 of 43 Jake Giles Netter / Netflix

Dancing Queen

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 5 on Netflix
Starring: Alyssa Edwards
What Else? This docuseries follows all aspects of the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum (also known as Justin Johnson) in his hometown of Mesquite, Texas.

Advertisement
25 of 43 Ray Mickshaw/The CW

All American

Premiere: Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Starring: Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Cody Christian
What Else? The series is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger.

Advertisement
26 of 43 Jessica Brooks/Amazon Prime Video

The Romanoffs

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 12 on Amazon Video
Starring: Christina Hendricks, Diane Lane, John Slattery
What Else? The contemporary series, about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family, is written, directed, and produced by Mad Men‘s Matthew Weiner.

Advertisement
27 of 43 Rachael Thompson/Hulu

Light as a Feather

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 12 on Hulu
Starring: Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, Peyton List
What Else? This supernatural thriller may have you rethinking those games of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board from your slumber party days.

Advertisement
28 of 43 Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 12 on Netflix
Starring: Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton
What Else? A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s famed novel.

Advertisement
29 of 43 The CW

Charmed

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Starring: Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz
What Else? You’ve probably already heard all the uproar over this reboot. Now you can finally watch it.

Advertisement
30 of 43 HBO

Camping

Premiere: Sunday, Oct. 14 on HBO
Starring: Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, Ione Skye
What Else? This comedy was created by the ladies behind Girls, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Advertisement
31 of 43 Eric McCandless/ABC

The Conners

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Everyone from Roseanne BUT Roseanne Barr
What Else? How this spin-off sans the original show’s namesake moves forward from scandal remains to be seen, but we’ll obviously be tuning in to find out.

Advertisement
32 of 43 ABC/Tony Rivetti

The Kids Are Alright

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore
What Else? This comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family in the turbulent 1970s.

Advertisement
33 of 43 ABC/Eric McCandless

The Rookie

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Eric Winter
What Else? The Castle star plays a 40-year-old rookie joining the LAPD.

Advertisement
34 of 43 Matt Squire/Netflix

Wanderlust

Premiere: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Starring: Toni Collette, Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton
What Else? A husband and wife struggle to keep the sparks alive in this UK series.

Advertisement
35 of 43 Quantrell Colbert/The CW

Legacies

Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on The CW
Starring: Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Kaylee Bryant
What Else? It’s a spin-off of The Originals, which is the spin-off of The Vampire Diaries!

Advertisement
36 of 43 Diyah Pera/Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Premiere: Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch
What Else? The Riverdale team gives the Melissa Joan Hart-starring series a dark update.

Advertisement
37 of 43 Jessica Brooks/Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 2 on Amazon Video
Starring: Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale
What Else? If the Julia Roberts of it all isn’t enough, this is developed, directed and produced by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail.

Advertisement
38 of 43 Pop

Clique

Premiere: Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. on Pop
Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Synnove Karlsen, Louise Brearley
What Else? This is from the creators of the U.K.’s Skins and being pitched as perfect for Pretty Little Liars fans…

Advertisement
39 of 43 Netflix

The Kominsky Method

Premiere: Friday, Nov. 16 on Netflix
Starring: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis
What Else? As if that wasn’t enough, this is created by sitcom king Chuck Lorre.

Advertisement
40 of 43 Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Escape at Dannemora

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on Showtime
Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano
What Else? Ben Stiller directs this limited series based on the true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York.

Advertisement
41 of 43 Jonathan Olley/AMC/Ink Factory

The Little Drummer Girl

Premiere: Monday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on AMC
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon, Florence Pugh
What Else? This miniseries is based on the novel by John le Carré.

Advertisement
42 of 43 jessica miglio

Queen America

Premiere: November on Facebook Watch
Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Belle Shouse, Victoria Justice
What Else? Zeta-Jones plays a ruthless pageant coach forced to train an unpolished teen.

Advertisement
43 of 43 Eduardo Castaldo/HBO

My Brilliant Friend

Premiere: November on HBO
Starring: Elisa Del Genio, Ludovica Nasti
What Else? This is a 32-episode adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s much-lauded novels about two girls from a poor neighborhood of Naples, Italy, as they grow up.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now