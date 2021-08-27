PEOPLE's Fall TV Preview: The Shows You Have to Watch This Season

John Cho stars as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, who fights the solar system's most dangerous criminals with the help of buddies (from right) Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir). "I read our script and fell promptly in love," Cho says of the quippy, quirky live-action version of the '90s anime series. "I thought it was one of the most unique pieces of entertainment I'd ever seen." Premieres Nov. 19 on Netflix.