PEOPLE's Fall TV Preview: The Shows You Have to Watch This Season
All the series heating up as the temperatures cool down
Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) stars as a 16-year-old Harvard Medical School grad trying to balance her budding career as a doctor with the typical challenges of being a teen. Premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.
Ordinary Joe
James Wolk plays three versions of the same character, each shaped by different decisions made 10 years earlier on his college graduation day. In one, Joe Kimbreau becomes a nurse; in another, a New York City cop; and in yet another, a rock star. "Three roles is definitely a load," Wolk admits. "I'm also singing on this show and recording original songs in a sound studio." Premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.
The Kids Tonight Show
Executive-produced by Jimmy Fallon, it's a version of The Tonight Show hosted by four quick-witted kids. Premieres in October on Peacock.
Maya and the Three
A rebellious teenage warrior princess (voiced by Zoe Saldana) is determined to save humanity from the gods of the underworld. Premieres in this fall on Netflix.
Cowboy Bebop
John Cho stars as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, who fights the solar system's most dangerous criminals with the help of buddies (from right) Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir). "I read our script and fell promptly in love," Cho says of the quippy, quirky live-action version of the '90s anime series. "I thought it was one of the most unique pieces of entertainment I'd ever seen." Premieres Nov. 19 on Netflix.
The Wonder Years
The nostalgic series focuses on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s. Don Cheadle narrates as an adult looking back on his 12-year-old self (EJ Williams, right). Premieres Sept. 22 on ABC.
Queens
Singer and actres Brandy stars as '90s rap artist Naomi, who reunites with her girl group — played by (from left) Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez — to recapture their former fame after 20 years. Premieres Oct. 19 on ABC.
CSI: Vegas
Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), together again! The original CSI duo must work with a new team of forensic investigators to preserve justice in Las Vegas amid a crisis. Premieres Oct. 6 on CBS.
Chucky
A vintage Chucky doll bought at a yard sale wreaks havoc on a small suburban town. Former film stars Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent and Christine Elise turn up as well. Premieres Oct. 12 on USA and SyFy.
Scenes from a Marriage
The series follows "a love story over time and the complexities of vulnerability," says Jessica Chastain Chastain, adding that the connection she and costar Oscar Isaac share helped them work through heavy emotional scenes. "It's like surfing together. We don't have to plan what we're going to do." Premieres Sept. 12 on HBO.
NCIS: Hawai'i
Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor—and the first female lead of the hit CBS franchise. "I am unbelievably grateful and humble for this position," she tells PEOPLE. Premieres Sept. 20 on CBS.
Alma's Way
The animated series from Fred Rogers Productions follows 6-yearold Alma Rivera, a confident Puerto Rican girl with a big heart, as she navigates life in the Bronx with her family. Premieres Oct. 4 on PBS.
Dexter: New Blood
Ten years after going missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is living quietly in a sleepy New York town until an incident triggers his need to kill. Premieres Nov. 7 on Showtime.
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol
This twist-filled adaptation of the bestselling mystery novel stars Ashley Zukerman as a young Robert Langdon, the daring symbologist played by Tom Hanks on the big screen. Premieres Sept. 16 on Peacock.
Dopesick
Based on Beth Macy's 2018 book, the series explores how one company triggered a massive drug epidemic. "This is a David and Goliath story," said Michael Keaton, who plays a doctor with "a high degree of decency." Premieres Oct. 13 on Hulu.
Legends of the Hidden Temple
Comedian Cristela Alonzo takes the mic from former host Kirk Fogg to lead five competing teams through this amped-up adult version of the Nickelodeon action game show, with tougher challenges and bigger prizes. Premieres Oct. 10 on The CW.
The Shrink Next Door
In a dark comedy inspired by true events, a psychiatrist (Paul Rudd) insidiously inserts himself into the life of his patient (Will Ferrell). Premieres Nov. 12 on Apple TV+.
American Rust
When a murder case rocks a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, police chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) is torn between his sense of duty and the woman he loves (Maura Tierney). Premieres Sept. 12 on Showtime.
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice
Like Fixer Upper? Then you'll love watching the Gilliams reverse the typical home-reno show gender roles: Brooke builds; Brice designs. Premieres Sept. 10 on Magnolia Network.
The Wheel of Time
Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) embarks on a dangerous journey in this fantasy series based on the bestselling novels by Robert Jordan. Premieres in November on Amazon Prime Video.
The Big Leap
Starring Scott Foley and Teri Polo, this scripted drama follows a cast of underdogs working on a reality dance show where they put together a reimagining of Swan Lake. Premieres Sept. 20 on Fox.
Our Kind of People
Fans of Empire might like this series about strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (Chicago Med's Yaya DaCosta) who has a secret chip she's ready to cash in as she attempts to join the Black elite on Martha's Vineyard. Premieres Sept. 21 on Fox.