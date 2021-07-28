Lorenzo Lamas Makes Engagement to Kenna Nicole Smith Facebook Official: 'We Have Fallen Deeply in Love'

Lorenzo Lamas is making sure everyone knows he is engaged – despite previously saying he wouldn't get married again after his fifth wife!

The actor, 63, updated his Facebook relationship status on July 24 - five months after popping the question to 36-year-old Idaho native Kenna Nicole Smith.

While the soap star previously announced his engagement, not many fans realized he was once again heading down the aisle.

"Kenna and I met through my Godmother Francesca Daniels last April. I proposed to Kenna on Thursday the 11th of February In Las Vegas. She accepted my Lifetime Valentine's request," he said in a press release shortly after asking Smith to marry him.

The Grease alum and Smith dated 10 months before getting engaged and Lamas said that time was "the most romantic months of my life and we have fallen deeply in love."

"It is a love like no other and we look forward to the day we become husband and wife," Lamas said. "Sometimes love waits for the stars to align and two soul paths to intersect. We are ecstatic!"

On Instagram announcing the engagement, he wrote, "Kenna and I got engaged in Vegas last night. I know I know, what the heck was she thinking?!"

"One things for sure, we both feel like we've won the love lottery with each other. Since our first embrace, she's held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I've never felt, dreams I've never had and wishes I've never thought of," the actor continued. "Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she'd take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one and I couldn't feel more joy in my heart. Love conquers all my friends."

The Renegade actor and his fiancée commemorated their engagement last month by getting tattoos on each other's ring fingers. The 63-year-old had "KL" tattooed with a heart, presuming to stand for Kenna Lamas, and the former model had her fiance's initials "LL" inked on her ring finger along with a heart.

Lamas has been married five times: Victoria Hilbert from 1981 to 1982, Michele Smith from 1983 to 1985, Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993, Shauna Sand from 1996 to 2002 and most recently, Shawna Craig from 2011 to 2018. Lamas previously dubbed Shawna his "last wife."

The actor shares son A.J. and daughter Shayne with the late Smith; daughters Alexandra Lynne, Victoria and Isabella Lorenza, with Kinmont, 56; and daughter Patton Lee from a previous relationship with Daphne Ashbrook.

Smith is also a mother to two boys, according to a photo of Lamas' Instagram account.

Discussing his past marriages in an Instagram birthday tribute to Smith, the actor said, "My fiancée has taught me how to love again after several failed relationships left me hurt and confused."

