Faith Stowers Says Brittany Cartwright Made a Racist Remark About Her During Argument

"I don’t know why she denied saying that. That’s her truth," Faith Stowers said of Brittany Cartwright

Faith Stowers is refuting former Vanderpump Rules costar Brittany Cartwright's denial that she made a racist comment about Stowers' appearance.

Earlier this month, Stowers spoke out about the "attacks" she said she faced after leaving the Bravo show, claiming that a castmate once called her hair "nappy" following her affair with Cartwright's now-husband Jax Taylor.

When an Instagram user recently commented on Cartwright's account and asked if she could speak to the alleged racist remarks, the reality star, 31, fired back and said that she "had NOTHING to do with that."

"She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body," Cartwright wrote of Stowers in a since-deleted comment, which was captured on Reddit. "She hurt me really bad and never once apologized. I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and I did that rightfully so like any other human being would do if they had just found out what I did."

"If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never ever did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me," Cartwright said.

However, during her appearance on AfterBuzz TV on Thursday, Stowers said that Cartwright did make the insensitive comment when she tried to apologize for the affair with Taylor, 40.

According to Stowers, she was on a speakerphone call with cast member Scheana Shay when she overheard Cartwright in the background. The former SUR employee said she wanted to use the opportunity to apologize to Cartwright because she "couldn’t talk to her through production."

"So I’m like ‘Brittany, hey girl! I’m trying to apologize to you. Can we please talk?’" Stowers said. "But she... was still in that bad space so she’s like cussing and yelling, and calling me names and stuff."

"I’m still trying to stay calm and communicate with her because this is still important for me to hear what she has to say," she continued. "So I’m trying to talk to her and I can still see that she’s upset. And while she’s yelling, that’s when I heard her say, ‘You a nappy-headed ho!' "

Though Cartwright appeared to be in a "fragile state" at the time, Stowers said it still "does not excuse her from making a comment about my hair, that I love and I would never change because that’s part of my heritage"

"She used that as an insult, which I just didn't understand why she used that as an insult to me," Stowers said. "You can call me a ho, but don’t call me a nappy-headed ho."

Stowers added that her family, who was listening in on the conversation, was "very insulted" by the remark.

"I don’t know why she denied saying that. That’s her truth," she told AfterBuzz TV. "But I know and my family knows ... that she definitely did say that."

In denying the racial allegation on Tuesday, Cartwright also claimed that she has been "nothing but nice and kind" to Stowers.

"She knows that and I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her," Cartwright wrote. "It's a shame I'm getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life."

During an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 2, Stowers also recalled a time when she faced the wrath of Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, saying that the two once spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft and tried to pin the crimes on her by calling the police.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers remembered. "And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

In 2018, Schroeder, 31, confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute, 37, tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

On Sunday, both Schroeder and Doute posted lengthy statements on Instagram apologizing to their former costar.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder said in her statement."I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

Meanwhile, Doute shared her own statement on her social media. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote.

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," Doute said, adding, "It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

In a statement on Tuesday, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doute will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013. Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

