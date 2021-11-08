Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Star in Trailer for Highly Anticipated Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Watch

The show's highly anticipated prequel 1883 premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+, and the first look at the trailer is here!

Fans are teased with clips of the star-studded cast, including a screaming Faith Hill, who plays matriarch Margaret Dutton, a seething, gun-toting Tim McGraw, who plays the Dutton family patriarch, and a horseback-riding Sam Elliott, who plays the "tough as nails" cowboy Shea Brennan.

According to a release, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they trek west through America in search of a more promising future in Montana. Along the journey for land and opportunity, the family is forced to confront loss and hardship as they plow their way westward.

"I heard a thousand stories, but no one could describe this place," a female's voice narrates over shots of vast land. "The road west is filled with failures."

"It was a dream, and the dream was coming true," the trailer continues, showcasing clips of settlers migrating west in Conestoga wagons and battle scenes over the fight for land. "We are the land of no mercy now."

In addition to real-life couple McGraw and Hill, both 54, and Academy Award nominee Elliott, 77, the western drama also features Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Young Sheldon actress Isabel May and Sons of Anarchy star LaMonica Garrett.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the hit drama Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes would be getting a prequel.

In August, Hill and McGraw shared their excitement about joining the cast of 1883.

"Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you!" she wrote alongside a Boomerang video of herself peeking out from behind the episode one script.

"I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!" she added.

"We're pretty excited about it," McGraw also said in a video shared on his own Instagram. "Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliott. I mean, goodness gracious."