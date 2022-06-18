Faith Hill Admits It Was 'Difficult' to Grow Out Her Armpit Hair for 1883: 'It Really Grossed Me Out'

"All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo! But for me, personally, I just don't like it," said Hill

Faith Hill revealed that she found it "really difficult" to grow out her armpit hair for her part in 1883.

During a recent chat with Courteney Cox for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the country singer, 54, opened up about changing her personal grooming habits in order to portray a woman in the 19th century on the drama series.

In fact, series creator Taylor Sheridan called Hill while she was at wedding to tell that she could no longer shave her armpits.

"That was really difficult, and Taylor actually called my husband. We were at a wedding, our nephew's wedding, and he said, 'Who's gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?' " she recalled. "And I'm thinking, 'What? We're at a wedding. Can this wait?' He goes, 'No, stop tonight.' "

Hill added that she believes women should have personal freedom in their self-care habits.

"All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo!" she admitted. "But for me, personally, I just don't like it."

Cox, 58, said she would not have been able to grow out her armpit hair because she receives laser hair removal treatments.

"I don't laser, but I may now, so I never have to do that again," Hill replied. "It really grossed me out, I have to say."

Hill said she suggested taping fake hair under armpits while filming, but her request was declined.

Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, star in the western drama – a prequel to the wildly popular Yellowstone series – which follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains with plans to create a better life for themselves in Montana.

Around the time of 1883's season finale in February, Paramount+ announced that the originally slated nine-episode series wasn't ending there. Tanya Giles — chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming — confirmed that new episodes are on the way.