F. Murray Abraham Was Reportedly Fired from Apple TV+'s 'Mythic Quest' Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

F. Murray Abraham's abrupt exit from Mythic Quest was reportedly the result of multiple sexual misconduct accusations.

Per Rolling Stone, the 83-year-old actor was fired from the Apple TV+ series ahead of its third season after at least two alleged incidents.

The first alleged incident resulted in a warning and an advisory for the actor to keep his distance from some actresses on the show, according to a production source, the outlet reported.

After a second unspecified instance was alleged to have become known by star and co-creator Rob McElhenney, Abraham was ultimately fired, according to Rolling Stone.

"We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly," a spokesperson for Lionsgate, a producer on the show, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss personnel actions."

PEOPLE has reached out to Abraham's attorney and McElhenney's reps for comment.

Abraham was a central character in Mythic Quest, starring as C.W. Longbottom since the show's February 2020 premiere. The comedy series follows video game design company owner Ian Grimm (McElhenney) and his staff as they struggle to ensure their hit game, Mythic Quest, continues to dominate.

The Oscar winner's exit was announced almost one year ago.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest," Lionsgate Television said in a statement to Deadline. "Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

Recently, Abraham starred in the second season of The White Lotus as womanizing senior Bert Di Grasso, whose unwelcome flirtations with women at the resort were met with discomfort from his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco).

"Bert says a lot of questionable things and has kind of a problematic attitude toward sex and women and relationships," creator Mike White previously told The New York Times of his decision to cast Abraham. "I just thought it'd be funny to have an actor who also has this kind of buoyancy and a 'What me worry?' type of attitude."

Added White, "There's something very mischievous about Murray, and he could obviously play the villain. But he also has this likable, unsinkable quality to him."

All three seasons of Mythic Quest are now streaming on Apple TV+.