Extreme Sisters Sneak Peek: Brittany and Josh Have Awkward Solo Date Without Their Twins

Extreme Sisters stars Brittany and Josh Salyers are ready to spend time with each other without the company of their identical twins, Briana and Jeremy.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Brittany and Josh decide to head out on their first-ever solo date. "Going out with Josh right now is giving me butterflies. It's like the first date, because it is a first date," Brittany says in a confessional. "I very much miss my sister and our baby. I'm excited to be here with Josh, I'm just still feeling a little bit of the separation anxiety."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As they sit down across from one another at a local restaurant, the couple begins by making small talk. "Just the two of us," Brittany says, as Josh replies, "Yep, just the two of us."

Brittany notes with a giggle that they "haven't done this in, well, ever," and Josh points out that a table for two is "strange-looking," since they're so used to going on double dates with their siblings.

"Exactly. There's not two of you and there's not two of me," Brittany says, as Josh awkwardly adds, "Date night."

From there, Brittany and Josh stare at each other as they sit in silence. Attempting to break the ice, Brittany asks: "So, what do you like to do for fun?" After the two laugh, Josh says he enjoys hanging out with his wife, his wife's twin and his twin.

Extreme Sisters Credit: TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Without Briana, I just feel a little bit insecure," Brittany says. "I feel like Josh is so cool and I'm just a dork."

After their meals arrive at the table, Josh shares a tidbit about their typical eating habits in a confessional. "When we all go out to eat together, we always order the same thing," he says. "It just felt natural when we were out tonight to just go ahead and order in the same thing I got and bring that home just to feel a little bit more normal, I guess."

Extreme Sisters follows five pairs of identical twins who are completely inseparable, including Brittany and Briana. In addition to their double proposal and double wedding, the sisters were also pregnant at the same time.

Brittany and Josh share 5-month-old Jett, while Briana and Jeremy are parents to their 1-month-old Jax.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, the twin couples opened up about living in the same home together. "I feel like I'm Jett's parent and I think [my brother] feels the same way about Jax," Jeremy said. "We all live together and we are raising the kids together. It feels like one family unit, not two separate couples with their own babies. It's the four of us with our two babies."

Brittany added, "We just moved into this great big home. It's incredibly spacious, but all the space in the world hasn't taken away from the fact that we have to deal with these privacy issues."