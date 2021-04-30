Extreme Sisters stars Anna and Lucy, who share boyfriend Ben, are opening up how they want to be pregnant at the exact same time

Extreme Sisters’ Anna and Lucy Want to Start Family with Boyfriend: ‘We Have to Be Identical’

Extreme Sisters stars Anna and Lucy hope to continue to be able to do everything together, including having a family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of the new TLC series — which follows five inseparable sets of sisters — Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, open up about their future, and how they would want to have children at the same time with their boyfriend Ben, 37.

"What's gonna happen if we want to start a family with you? We're not in control of that," Anna says in the clip.

"We want to be both pregnant at the same time," adds Lucy.

While sitting in between the identical twins on a bed, Ben notes that there are a "lot of things you can't control in life."

"But this is us," says Lucy, as Anna replies, "You know we have to be identical."

Extreme Sisters twins Anna and Lucy Anna and Lucy with boyfriend Ben | Credit: TLC

In a confessional, Ben say that he would love to have a family — and thinks the twin sisters would be "good mums."

As for how many children they want, everybody is in full agreement.

"I want a football team," says Ben, as the twins reply in unison, "Yeah, I want a football team."

Although they may not be able to control everything that happens in the future, the twins know that no matter what happens, they'll always have each other.

"We would love to give Ben kids but that's such a hurdle that we're going to face. But I think we're strong girls," says Anna. "Whatever comes our way we, we'll tackle it and handle it."

"We're very lucky to have each other," they add.

Extreme Sisters twins Anna and Lucy Anna and Lucy | Credit: TLC

Lucy and Anna have been dating Ben for 10 years, after meeting him on Facebook through a mutual friend.

"The first night we met him, we both kissed him," Anna recently told the New York Post in an interview. "It was great from the start. We just hit it off straightaway. It's so much easier for us to share a boyfriend. I don't mind that he comes over to kiss Lucy, because then he's going to kiss me. He treats us equally. He knows that whatever he does to one twin, he does to the other."

"Ben understands our bond and doesn't judge us," added Lucy. "That's how it's been from Day 1. There's never been any jealousy. I don't know how we had separate boyfriends. People can judge us how they like — this is how it works for us."