'Extrapolations' : A Starry Cast Fights to 'Survive, Even Thrive' amid 'One Terrible Catastrophe After the Other'

The latest series from AppleTV+ has stakes as high as the very existence of the planet.

The streaming platform released the trailer for new show Extrapolations on Wednesday, revealing a stacked cast including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Adarsh Gourav and Indira Varma.

Written, directed and produced by Contagion's Scott Z. Burns, the series will tell eight interwoven stories of families and friends who are navigating a a dystopian future in which the world is collapsing under climate change and global warming.

Apple TV+

The trailer begins with Sylvie (Cotillard) telling Nicolas (Maguire) that "human history is the story of one terrible catastrophe after the other." She goes on to question what makes someone think the world will get better.

Stunning shots of a dusty, polluted world follow, setting the scene and the tone of the show.

"Today people get their energy from the sun," says Marshall Zucker (Diggs). "Humans have set foot on Mars. Cancer has been defeated. And yet, for every question answered, another one appears."

Apple TV+

Futuristic technology exists, but the planet is still ravaged by flooding and hazardous environs, made clear as a character walks down the street with a mask over her face.

"We cannot give up and go home," Carmen Jalilo (Shahidi) insists. "For one simple reason: We already are home. This is our only home."

But all hope is not lost as a voiceover asks, "What if we were able to develop technology that would allow us to survive, maybe even thrive?"

Apple TV+

The first three episodes of Extrapolations premiere March 17 on AppleTV+, with episodes dropping every Friday through April 21.