Exiting 'Love Island' Host Laura Whitmore Nods to Late Friend Caroline Flack: 'Hope I Did You Proud'

Laura Whitmore said she's leaving Love Island due in part to "my new conflicting projects"

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on August 23, 2022 08:45 AM
Caroline Flack (L) and Laura Whitmore attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Laura Whitmore is moving on from Love Island U.K.

On Monday, Whitmore, 37, announced in an Instagram post that she has left her job as host on the reality dating television series, which she has hosted since 2020 after the death of her friend, former series host Caroline Flack.

"Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love island," she began, posting a photo of herself on set in a red pantsuit with a heart cutout. "There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects."

"I wish it was still possible but know you'll be in safe hands," Whitmore continued. "I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️"

Laura Whitmore - Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love island
itv2/Laura Whitmore Instagram

A number of British television personalities, including former Love Island contestant Faye Winter, commented on Whitmore's post to wish her well in future endeavors.

"She really would be proud!" Winter, 27, wrote in a comment, referencing Flack. "You done incredibly 🤍"

Whitmore followed up Monday's announcement by sharing an Instagram Story early Tuesday to promote her book, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You, showing a copy of the self-help text on a rock by a body of water.

The star's departure from Love Island is the second career pivot she's made in recent weeks. In July, she announced that she left her Sunday radio show on BBC Radio 5 Live, according to the BBC.

It's unclear whether Whitmore's exit from the series will affect her husband, Iain Stirling, who works as Love Island's iconic narrator.

Whitmore took over as Love Island's host after Flack stepped down as the host after being charged with assault by beating in December 2019 following a reported incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton. Flack had fronted the show since it premiered in 2015.

The host was found dead at her apartment on February 15, 2020, and a coroner later ruled that she died by suicide.

On the first anniversary of Flack's death, Whitmore paid tribute to her late friend during her BBC Radio 5 show by playing a special cover version of "The Glory of Love," which was one of Flack's favorite songs and featured at her funeral.

Laura Whitmore and Caroline Flack attend the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party ahead of the 2019 EE BAFTAs
David M. Benett/Getty Images

"In many ways, it still seems so fresh and in others, the last year does feel like a decade but it doesn't get any easier to comprehend, and sometimes when you can't think of the right words to say, a song can feel more appropriate," Whitmore said in February 2021.

"It will be a difficult time, but I hope a chance to celebrate her memory and this song, to those who knew Caroline well, is very special," she added.

Said Whitmore: "Her family played it at her funeral last year and a very good friend of the show, musician Imelda May, has kindly recorded a version just for us. This is one of Caroline's favorite songs. This is 'The Glory of Love.' "

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

