Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Exhumed: Killer Revealed Explores New Murder Cases in Season 2

Season 2 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed premieres May 8 at 7 p.m. ET on Oxygen

A number of unresolved deaths are being explored in the upcoming second season of Exhumed: Killer Revealed.

From executive producers — and real-life couple — Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the Oxygen series explores a variety of enticing murder cases. But the key to solving the mysteries is exhuming a victim's body, which ultimately brings new details that provide further context to the case.

"We dug up the clues, so you didn't have to," Ripa and Consuelos, both 51, said in a joint statement. "As true crime fanatics, Exhumed has been a passion project for us and we can't wait to give viewers another season of nail-biting mysteries."

"We promise, season two will be even more fascinating than the first," the longtime duo concluded.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed Credit: NBC

In each episode, a family grapples with the decision to unearth the body of a loved one. The action could "lead to important new breakthroughs, unexpected plot twists and ultimately, justice being served," a release from the network states, adding that "a team of expert medical examiners break down the new forensic evidence to discover key details in each murder case with one goal in mind, help these grieving families find closure."

PEOPLE's exclusive first look at season 2 sees different individuals going through the motions of reliving the tragic loss of a loved one. But all featured persons hope to get answers surrounding the true cause of the perished individual's death.

"A lot of people believe when you exhume a body, you're disturbing their peace," one woman says in the trailer. "Well, I believe my dad was not at peace."

Exhumed: Killer Revealed Credit: NBC

Others express skepticism tied to the passing of their respective relatives.

"That was my first thought, that something wasn't right," a man says as another woman adds, "This is not a natural death."

At one point, a second man says their family member's death "didn't feel like an accident" to them.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed Credit: NBC

"Until you exhume a body," a third woman begins, "the dead will keep their secrets."

The second season will feature 10 episodes. In its return next month, the true-crime series will air two back-to-back episodes.

The season 2 debut episode follows a twisty case of a Missouri mother who suddenly disappears. Meanwhile, the second episode explores the horrific accident that led to the death of a father from a respected Alabama family.