EXCLUSIVE: The Bachelor‘s Jason on Last Night’s Show

Each week, The Bachelor’s Jason Mesnick, 32 – a single dad who previously vied for the affections of DeAnna Pappas on The Bachelorette – will blog about his experiences on the latest episode in PEOPLE magazine’s Scoop section and here. Below is his first installment.

I had a wonderful ride on The Bachelorette, but as my dating journey begins with 15 incredible women, it’s crazy how lucky I am to finally be in the driver seat.

So, I packed Tyler up and sent him home to see his Mom in Seattle. I was sad to see him go, but know that the distance will be harder on me than on him. I also know that someday, after I’ve found true love, the three of us will make up for lost time as a party of three.

For those keeping score, this week had 15 women, 3 dates, 1 cat fight and 4 kisses. The ladies and I had a pool party, which was exactly the kickoff I needed. Who wouldn’t want 15 hot, bikini-clad ladies fighting for their attention? Unfortunately, though, you won’t get to see the funniest moment from that afternoon. Shannon squirted suntan lotion all over my back and made a pretty good joke about it, though I don’t think I’ll ever be able to repeat it.

That evening, my gut instinct was to bring someone other than Jillian on my first date to the private performance at The Disney Concert Hall. But for some reason, I changed my mind at the very last second and chose Jillian, and I don’t regret that one bit.

The next day, shopping with the ladies was a total blast. I loved spoiling them, and they loved being spoiled. Most wanted my input on each and every detail, which was super sexy. But surprisingly, Molly was a little shy, and wouldn’t show me a thing. Natalie and Lauren took a huge risk and tried to dress me up a bit. I appreciated their enthusiasm, but didn’t think I was cool enough to pull off the look. I felt like Justin Timberlake, but I’m not too I sure I was bringin’ “SexyBack.”

I later went on a ride with Melissa in the Goodyear Blimp. It was one of the most memorable experiences of my life–although, I can’t say the same for the poor camera operator cramped beside us. He was literally two inches from our faces the entire time. Thankfully, Mel and I had more important things to concentrate on.

Our second cocktail party was crazy. A fight broke out between Erika and Megan, but luckily I wasn’t there to witness it. I know they’ve caused some drama in the house, but I’ll need spend more time with each of them so I can form my own opinion.

One incredible week down, and thankfully, several more to go.

Craig Sjodin/ABC