Exclusive Photo: Britney Returns to How I Met Your Mother

Britney‘s back — and teaming up with How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

The pop star has been rehearsing for her second guest spot on the popular CBS comedy — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Spears, in character as Abby, back on set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I had such a great experience the last time I was on the show that I couldn’t wait to come back,” Spears said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to working with this cast and crew again. Everyone was so nice. Abby is going to have a lot of fun!”

In the episode, set to air May 12, Spears and Harris (pictured) team up to taunt Abby’s former crush Ted (played by Josh Radnor) and show off in front of him as a happy couple.