EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Tyra Banks Channels Josephine Baker on Gossip Girl

Tyra Banks in a tiara! What better way for the model and mogul to appear on Gossip Girl in an episode airing Monday.

Her role is that of Ursula Nyquist, an award-winning actress looking to offset some negative personal press by playing a real-life heroine — American-born French stage star Josephine Baker — in an Oscar-worthy movie about the French Resistance during World War II.

“The at Gossip Girl tell me I set a Gossip Girl hair change record. I had SEVEN hair changes, every single scene you see is some new hair on my head,” says Banks, who also plans to talk about her role on the episode during Monday’s Tyra Show.