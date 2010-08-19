Exclusive: Katherine Stirs Up Trouble on Vampire Diaries

Katherine (Nina Dobrev), who returned to Mystic Falls in the season 1 finale of The Vampire Diaries, is here to stay a while – and cause even more chaos for the town that’s had its share of troubles. In an exclusive trailer for season 2 of the CW show, Katherine is out to play games and get revenge, coming between brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and facing Elena along the way.