Exclusive: Katherine Stirs Up Trouble on Vampire Diaries
Credit: Andrew Eccles/The CW
There’s a new vampire in town – or make that an old one.
Katherine (Nina Dobrev), who returned to Mystic Falls in the season 1 finale of The Vampire Diaries, is here to stay a while – and cause even more chaos for the town that’s had its share of troubles. In an exclusive trailer for season 2 of the CW show, Katherine is out to play games and get revenge, coming between brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and facing Elena along the way.
“Last year was just a taste. Get ready for the year of the Kat,” a voice says in the clip. “The ex games are about to begin.”
The trailer features music by Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen‘s band, Pretty Reckless.
The Vampire Diaries returns Sept. 9 (8 p.m. ET) to the CW.