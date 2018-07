A Much-Needed Blast from the Past! 12 TV Show Reboots We're Really Excited About

Coming Back As: Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Network: Nickelodeon

When It’s Coming Back: 2018

Why We’re Excited: Blast off! We can’t wait to see this out-of-this-world TV-movie revival and watch the original cast members reunite as Rocko and his pals. We haven’t seen their home in O-Town since 1996, and we’re sure that some modern readjustments have been made. How will Rocko use his knowledge of the past to understand the future? Time will only tell.