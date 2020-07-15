"I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone," said Kristen Doute, who was cut from the Bravo show following racially insensitive actions toward costar Faith Stowers

Kristen Doute Says She Has 'So Much to Learn' Following Vanderpump Rules Exit

Kristen Doute is reflecting on her actions that led to her Vanderpump Rules exit.

In a new installment of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn airing Wednesday, Doute, 37, admits she has "so much to learn." Last month, Bravo confirmed that the reality star would not be returning to Vanderpump after her past racially insensitive actions toward costar Faith Stowers.

"I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn," Doute says on the podcast. "And I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias; learning about anti-racism."

"[I'm] learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes, and putting work into your community locally to make those changes, I think, is so important," she adds.

Later in the interview, Doute says she's "doing the best that I can," and that "at the end of the day I’m not a f---ing saint."

"I’m human and I make mistakes all the time, and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone," she says.

Image zoom Faith Stowers, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute getty images (2)

In addition to Doute, it was also announced last month that costar Stassi Schroeder would not be returning to the Bravo series after appearing on the show since 2013. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

During a June Instagram Live interview, Stowers — who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series — recalled a time when Schroeder, 32, and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

Stowers, 31, recently told PEOPLE that she hopes "we will see good things from Stassi and Kristen down the road."

"When they do realize the power that they have, I want them to utilize it for good," she said. "They shouldn't be shunned for what they did, that won't help them. I want them to listen and learn."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Apologize to Former Costar Faith Stowers

Steve Honig, a rep for Schroeder and Doute, told PEOPLE in June that the pair are ready to "move forward."

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," said Honig. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

In her social media statement apologizing to Stowers, Doute said she "will do better."