Ex The Real Co-Host Amanda Seales Says Show Needs to Be Called Out for Allegedly Ripping Her Off

Former The Real co-host Amanda Seales is accusing the daytime series of poaching ideas from her Smart Funny & Black brand in an effort to "bring black awareness" to the show.

Following the season 7 premiere of The Real on Monday, Seales shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she called out the series for a new portion of the show called "Black Lives Matter University."

During the segment, co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais spoke to Janaya Khan, an ambassador for Black Lives Matter, about the current racial climate.

As the segment kicked-off, a logo appeared in the middle of the screen reading "Black Lives Matter University" with a gold banner and a crest with a torch in it.

The logo bore a similar resemblance to Seales' Smart Funny & Black emblem, as it also includes a banner and crest.

"Once again therealdaytime demonstrates its low class and even lower vibration," Seales, 39, began her caption. "Just so we're clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my 'Smart Funny & Black' brand in an attempt to bring black awareness."

Smart, Funny and Black is a game Seales created that tests one's knowledge of Black popular culture based on the variety show of the same name.

She added, "They couldn't find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation. "

"Yes, I'm saying this on social media because the CONTINUED thievery of black people's work (even when supported by other BIPOC) needs to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I'll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species," she continued.

Seales concluded the post reminding her followers to go out and "VOTE!"

She also claimed that the network included the new segment because "they knew I'd post and it would boost ratings."

A rep for The Real did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, Seales further opened up about her decision to leave The Real, sharing in a candid conversation with comedian Godfrey that being on the show felt like a "betrayal to my people."

"I left The Real because it was breaking my spirit ... I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people," Seales said in an Instagram Live, captured by The Neighborhood Talk 2.

"And then on top of that, I didn't want to be somewhere that I felt like people weren't being honest with me and where people felt scared of me because of my Black woman-ess."

Seales went on to share one of her experiences, explaining that she found herself upset after a white female producer was assigned with the task of helping Seales put together a Smart, Funny and Black segment of The Real.

"I did a Smart, Funny and Black game on The Real and I was so excited to get to play my Smart, Funny and Black game on The Real," Seales said, before adding, "They assigned it to the one white woman producer, but we have three Black women producers and one Black guy producer and I was like 'Why are you producing this?' and she was like, 'So and so assigned it to me,' and I said, 'But why would you be producing this? You're a white woman. You don't understand what we're going to be talking about.'"

Seales shared that she felt a Black producer would have made more sense because the game tackles topics more familiar to the Black community.

The actress announced her decision to depart from the daytime talk show in June, saying she chose not to renew her contract six months after joining as the fifth co-host.

At the time, Seales echoed similar sentiments to what she told Godfrey, sharing that she was not able to express herself properly as a Black woman.