"What do your exes really think about you?" Andy Cohen asks in the trailer for his upcoming dating show Ex-Rated, premiering Thursday, Aug. 12 on Peacock

Andy Cohen is helping singles find out what went wrong in their previous relationships in his upcoming Peacock series, Ex-Rated.

In a new trailer for the dating show, premiering Thursday, Aug. 12 on the streaming service, the Emmy Award winner, 53, asks: "What do your exes really think about you?"

The show "is a revealing social experiment that looks at sex and relationships in a whole new light — it will be hilarious, shocking, awkward and even informative. The series challenges adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve," according to a description.

Cohen serves as executive producer and host alongside intimacy expert Shan Boodram, who will dole out relationship advice.

The trailer teases deep conversations about casual orgies, oral sex techniques and foot fetishes. Nothing appears to be off limits, as the show's guests receive some candid feedback from those who've known them in the most intimate of ways, in hopes of finding out what went wrong and improving.

Cohen previously hosted a reboot of the beloved 1980s dating show Love Connection, which aired for two seasons on Fox, from 2017 to 2018.

The Watch What Happens Live host has recently gotten candid about his own love life. He revealed in May that while he hasn't dated in a "very long time" due to the pandemic, it was "very weird" when he previously went out on dates.

"People are like, 'Oh so you have a kid?' And I'm like, 'Yeah let's look at the nanny cam!' " Cohen, who is dad to 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen (who was born via surrogate in February 2019), said on Conan. "When they see the nanny cam it makes it all very real to people."

He also opened up about a hilarious moment when he was out with his son. "I was walking down the street with my son the other day, I was taking him to this diner around the corner for an early dinner on a Sunday," Cohen began.

"I didn't feel like bringing his diaper bag and I just put a diaper and some wipes in my pocket," he added. "I didn't realize but it was all coming out of my pocket on the street. And of course it's when I'm checking out this super hot guy."