Meet the Cast of Ex on the Beach Season 3 — and Watch an Explosive First Look

You never know who might wash up on the shores of Ex on the Beach.

On Wednesday, MTV announced that show will return for a third season with Romeo Miller as host on July 16.

The series brings ten celeb-reality singles to Malibu in the hopes of getting a fresh start at love, but things get predictably messy when their exes arrive to either rekindle an old flame — or enact their revenge.

Meet the cast:

THE SINGLES

Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane, E!’s Famously Single)

Mark Jansen (CBS’s Big Brother)

Mechie Harris (4EY The Future)

Cameron Armstrong (ABC’s Boy Band and The Rookie)

Billy Reilich (E!’s What Happens at the Abbey)

Kenya Scott (MTV’s Are You the One?)

Lexi Kaplan (Netflix’s Inst@famous)

Allie Kaplan (Netflix’s Inst@famous)

Geles Rodriguez (MTV’s Are You the One? and Former NFL Cheerleader for Houston Texans)

Devin Walker (MTV’s The Challenge and Are You the One?)

THE EXES

Tevin Grant (MTV’s Are You the One?)

Marie Roda (MTV’s The Challenge and The Real World)

Anthony Martin (MTV’s Are You the One?)

Shannon Duffy (MTV’s Are You the One?)

Elena Davies (CBS’s Big Brother)

Anthony Bartolotte (MTV’s Are You the One? and The Challenge)

Lisa ‘Thai” Coffey (Celebrity Ex)

Ariana Nova (Celebrity Ex)

Alexis McNeal (Celebrity Ex)

Cara Cooper (Celebrity Ex)

Kellie Sweet (Celebrity Ex)

Emily Arreseigor (Celebrity Ex)

Danielle Clarke (Celebrity Ex)

Max-Davis Kurtzman (Celebrity Ex)

Jason Walsh (Celebrity Ex)

Tyler Garrigus (Celebrity Ex)

Ex on the Beach premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.