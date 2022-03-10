Stars from hit reality shows including Too Hot to Handle, Love Island and Big Brother are making their way to the beach to find love, beginning March 31

Ex on the Beach Is Returning to MTV with a Sexy New Cast of Reality Stars — Watch the First Look

Your favorite reality series is making its way back to the small screen!

On Thursday, MTV announced the long-awaited return of Ex on the Beach. The new season premiering on March 31 will feature 12 hour-long episodes, all of which were filmed at the iconic villa on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain.

The popular dating series, which has also been greenlit for two new seasons, features stars from other reality shows alongside their respective exes. But there are also some other new prospects the TV personalities can explore while there.

"The cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes," a synopsis for the series reads. "As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good."

Ex on the Beach Credit: MTV (4)

Among the drama, a teaser for the new season shows the ups and downs between Arisce and Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club alum Mike Mulderrig.

"Mike, I'm so sick of you," says Arisce as Mike replies, "I want to show you that I could be just enough."

At one point, Mike raises his tone to explain he's "here" to fight for Arisce. But he appears to eventually reach his breaking point.

"I don't need it! I'm done!" he shouts while walking off.

Ex on the Beach first premiered on MTV in 2018. Its most recent season aired on the network between December 2019 and February 2020. The dating show is based on a British series of the same name, which premiered in April 2014.

Ahead of the American version's upcoming season premiere, scroll down below to see all the reality stars that will be searching for love on the beach. Ex on the Beach premieres on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

