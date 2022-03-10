Ex on the Beach Is Returning to MTV with a Sexy New Cast of Reality Stars — Watch the First Look
Your favorite reality series is making its way back to the small screen!
On Thursday, MTV announced the long-awaited return of Ex on the Beach. The new season premiering on March 31 will feature 12 hour-long episodes, all of which were filmed at the iconic villa on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain.
The popular dating series, which has also been greenlit for two new seasons, features stars from other reality shows alongside their respective exes. But there are also some other new prospects the TV personalities can explore while there.
"The cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes," a synopsis for the series reads. "As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good."
This season, some of the reality stars heading to the beach include Ray Gantt (Love Island), Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother & The Challenge), Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle), David Barta (Paradise Hotel), Derynn Paige (Double Shot at Love), Kyra Green (Love Island), Arisce Wanzer (Strut) and Jonathan Troncoso (World of Dance).
Among the drama, a teaser for the new season shows the ups and downs between Arisce and Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club alum Mike Mulderrig.
"Mike, I'm so sick of you," says Arisce as Mike replies, "I want to show you that I could be just enough."
At one point, Mike raises his tone to explain he's "here" to fight for Arisce. But he appears to eventually reach his breaking point.
"I don't need it! I'm done!" he shouts while walking off.
Ex on the Beach first premiered on MTV in 2018. Its most recent season aired on the network between December 2019 and February 2020. The dating show is based on a British series of the same name, which premiered in April 2014.
Ahead of the American version's upcoming season premiere, scroll down below to see all the reality stars that will be searching for love on the beach. Ex on the Beach premieres on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
Featured singles this season include:
- Derynn Paige (Double Shot at Love)
- Ray Gantt (Love Island)
- Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother & The Challenge)
- Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle)
- David Barta (Paradise Hotel)
- Kyra Green (Love Island)
- Arisce Wanzer (Strut)
- Jonathan Troncoso (World of Dance)
- Ranin Karim
- Alain Lorenzo
Featured exes this season include:
- Nicole O'Brien (Too Hot To Handle)
- Caro Viee (Love Island)
- Emily Salch (Love Island)
- Sher (Love Island)
- Kat Dunn (Big Brother)
- Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada)
- Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada)
- Ricky Rogers (Double Shot at Love)
- Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club)
- Dani Coco
- Elias
- Nicole Amelia
- Joelle Brian
- Alexis Christina
Ex on the Beach premieres March 31 on MTV.
