Ewan McGregor Says Sharing the Star Wars Universe with Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is 'Amazing'

Ewan McGregor know his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead "doesn't need any advice" about becoming part of the Star Wars universe.

At the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California on Thursday, the actor — who plays the title role in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi — shared his excitement about Winstead taking on an undisclosed role in the upcoming series Ahsoka.

"She doesn't need any advice from me, but it was kind of cool that when it came up and she was starting to think about it — we thought it was amazing to both be in this world together," McGregor, 51, told Entertainment Tonight.

"It's something that will [always] be with us," he added. "It's not something that ever goes away."

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also opened up to ET about the couple's involvement in the Star Wars franchise.

"We did [have conversations with Ewan], but I don't think we were looking for his approval for his wife and vice versa," she said with a laugh. "But we couldn't' be more excited to have the two of them involved in Star Wars."

On Thursday during the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi at the fan event, the former Fargo costars also walked their first red carpet as married couple. Before tying the knot in April, the couple welcome son Laurie 11 months ago.

"Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family," McGregor told Vanity Fair earlier this month.

In the same interview, the Doctor Sleep star confirmed Winstead was joining Ahsoka — a spin-off series of The Mandalorian — set to debut in 2023.

"My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario [Dawson], and she's about to start," he told the outlet.

Ewan McGregor; Mary Elizabeth Winstead Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GreenSlate

McGregor and Winstead's April wedding took place more than four years after they were first romantically linked, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

"It was a small wedding for family and close friends," the source shared. "They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."